German cycling director Patrick Moster suspended for racist remarks at Tokyo Olympics

The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Germany's Nikias Arndt (front) rides in the pelton next to Morocco's Mohcine El Kouraji during the men's cycling road race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games finishing at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan.

TIM DE WAELE/AFP

The governing body of cycling suspended a German official for the rest of the year on Friday for using a racist slur during the Olympic men’s time trial.

The International Cycling Union said Patrick Moster accepted a ban through Dec. 31. Moster, the German cycling federation’s sports director, won’t be able to accompany his team to the road world championships in Belgium in September or the track worlds the following month.

The UCI ruled that Moster’s comments “were discriminatory and contrary to the basic rules of decency.”

Story continues below advertisement

Moster used the slur while a German rider chased opponents from Algeria and Eritrea during the race on July 28. The comment was heard on TV broadcasts.

The UCI said it “condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behavior.”

Moster was sent home by the German Olympic team a day after he used the slur, amid mounting public criticism. He remains suspended “until further notice” by his national federation.

