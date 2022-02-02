Canada's Emma Lunder competes during the women's 7.5km sprint race at the IBU World Cup biathlon season opening, in Ostersund, Sweden, on Nov. 28, 2021.The Canadian Press

As Emma Lunder took her training laps around the biathlon track on Wednesday she reflected on what it means to be back at the Olympics.

Lunder, from Vernon, B.C., represented Canada for the first time at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She said that to be back for the Beijing Olympics made her appreciate how she and her teammates have grown together over the past four years.

“I just had an easy ski and I wasn’t shooting and I just felt so much gratitude and pride seeing the rings and skiing around thinking I’m at the Olympics again,” said Lunder, gesturing toward Olympic rings that overlook the shooting range at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre, about 200 kilometres northwest of Beijing.

“And I think a huge part of that is representing Canada and being here with the team that we’ve all been working so hard together.”

Sarah Beaudry of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary’s Scott and Christian Gow join Lunder as the veteran core of Canada’s biathlon team at these Olympics.

Scott Gow said that group of four all had to step up about three years ago when many of the biathletes they trained with early in their careers retired from elite competition.

“We found ourselves in that position of being the oldest on the team,” he said. “It’s nice being in that position, being able to help our current teammates become the next, hopefully best, biathletes.”

Lunder said that taking on a leadership role has been a freeing experience heading into the Beijing Olympics.

“I actually enjoy it quite a bit. I think it takes away some pressure, because it feels like I’m doing something for someone else,” said Lunder. “I’m not just thinking about my own preparation.”

Christian Gow said he was flattered to be called a leader by his teammates but added he believes strong leadership and camaraderie is something that Canada, as a relatively small biathlon country, can use to stay competitive.

“I’ve learned a lot in my time racing at this level and I want to share that with my younger teammates so that they can get there and above that sooner than I did it,” he said.

Canada's Sarah Beaudry practices at the National Biathlon Centre, in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 2.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Calgary’s Megan Bankes and Emily Dickson of Burns Lake, B.C., are making their Olympics debut in the women’s competitions, and Jules Burnotte of Sherbrooke, Que., and Calgary’s Adam Runnalls are competing in their first Games on the men’s side.

Dickson said that regardless of gender they operate at a team, with Lunder, Beaudry, and the Gow brothers all helping her prepare for the mental challenges of competing on biathlon’s biggest stage.

“I think everyone is just reiterating that lesson that you don’t need to do anything special here, just keep it your normal, be your normal self,” said Dickson, who competed in her first World Cup events in 2020. “Trust your skills and trust that you’ve done the work and just relax. Stay relaxed. I think that’s echoing throughout the team right now.”

Coach Justin Wadsworth said that mental toughness is a critical skill in biathlon, especially on the shooting range, and that having veterans on Canada’s team to lead by example is invaluable.

“A lot of our experienced athletes who have put a lot of time in with our mental performance consultant, they’ll be the ones that are really showing that on the range,” he said.

Lunder started the World Cup season with a career-best sixth place, achieving the benchmark in the 15-kilometre individual event in Oestersund, Sweden on Nov. 27.

Scott Gow also started the season on a high note, shooting a perfect 20 for 20 at Oestersund in the 20-kilometre individual event for a career-best fourth-place finish.

“That first World Cup race for the men and the women was so successful, like our best weekend, in I don’t know how long,” said Lunder, who said that she struggled with illness through most of the race season.

“But then finally this last month, it’s been everything’s getting back on track, racing, good training. So I feel like I’m almost glad I got it out of the way at the beginning. Now things are finally starting to feel good again.”

Biathlon begins with the mixed relay 4x6 kilometre event on Saturday.

