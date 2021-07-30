 Skip to main content
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Heartbreaking day for Bishop-Nriagu, who doesn’t advance out of 800-metre heats

TOKYO
The Canadian Press
Canada's Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, right, leads a pack of runners during the women's 800 metres race at the Tokyo Olympics on July 30, 2021. Bishop-Nriagu was unable to advance to the semi-finals.

ANDREW BOYERS/Reuters

There was Olympic heartbreak for Melissa Bishop-Nriagu on the opening morning of track and field in Tokyo.

The world silver medallist and Canadian record-holder finished fourth in her heat of the women’s 800 metres and didn’t advance to the semi-finals.

The 32-year-old from Eganville, Ont., ran two minutes 2.11 seconds, fading over the final 40 metres. Her Canadian record is 1:57.01.

Canadians Madeleine Kelly (2:02.39) and Lindsey Butterworth (2:02.45) also didn’t move on.

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule was the fastest qualifier from the six heats in 1:59.83.

Bishop-Nriagu, who was fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was in the third heat and had to wait and watch three more heats run before knowing her fate.

“It’s not a good position to be in. This is my third Games and I know a lot can go down, no matter the rounds, so I think you have to run these rounds as a final, and today that was all I could give you,” she said before knowing she hadn’t advanced. “I really hate this position. Cross my fingers.”

Canada will have two runners in the men’s 3,000-metre steeplechase final after solid runs in the heats by Matt Hughes and John Gay.

Hughes, from Oshawa, Ont., was fourth in his heat and the seventh-fastest qualifier overall with a season’s best 8:13.56.

Gay, from Kelowna, B.C., ran 8:16.99, slicing almost four seconds off the personal best he ran at last month’s Olympic trials in Montreal to clinch his spot on the Tokyo team.

Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia was the fastest qualifier in 8:09.83.

The men’s 10,000, featuring world 5,000-metre bronze medallist Moh Ahmed of Hamilton, Ont., was the first medal event, on Friday evening.

