Isabella Holmgren won gold and fellow Canadian Marin Lowe took silver in the women’s junior cross-country Olympic race Thursday at the cycling world championships.

Holmgren, from Orillia, Ont., rode out to an early lead in the first lap of the race and finished with a time of one hour seven minutes 37 seconds.

Lowe, from Squamish, B.C., crossed the finish line 39 seconds later.

Natalia Grzegorzewska of Poland claimed bronze.

Holmgren’s world title continues her successful season.

She became first Canadian to win the junior cyclocross world championship in February, finishing 20 seconds ahead of twin sister Ava in Hoogerheide, Netherlands.

Ava Holmgren missed Thursday’s race after crashing in practice.

“It was crazy, it was very fun, it still doesn’t feel real,” Isabella Holmgren said. “I really like the course and the climbing, and because Ava wasn’t able to race, I just raced extra hard for her.”

In the junior men’s race, Ian Ackert of Severn, Ont., took bronze, finishing 1.03 seconds behind winner Albert Phillipsen of Denmark (1:07:55). Elian Paccagnella of Italy was second.