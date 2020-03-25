 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Olympics

Register
AdChoices

Impact of Olympic Games postponement on athletes remains to be seen

Grant Robertson
Toronto
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Taylor Ruck of Canada competes in the Women's 200m Backstroke heats of the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships on July 26, 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

As athletes around the world came to terms with the decision to postpone the 2020 Olympics, Canadian swimmer Taylor Ruck paused for a second to reflect on the magnitude of it all. In particular, the 2016 double-bronze medalist wondered about her teammates.

“I just want to say to all the swimmers and athletes at home, just to keep going, don’t lose hope," Ruck said. “We’re all in this together."

As one of the leaders on Canada’s Olympic squad, it was the kind of pep talk she might have delivered in person under normal circumstances. But training in Arizona, where her family now lives, Ruck hasn’t seen her teammates in a while. Most of them are scattered across Canada, trying to stay in shape however they can. And given the present state of the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ruck can’t be certain when she’ll be in the pool with them again. For now, a few social-media exchanges are as close as she gets.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision to delay the Tokyo Olympics until next summer has drawn overwhelming support from Canada’s athletes. But the impact of postponing the Games is unclear. Some athletes will take the upheaval in stride. But the stress of derailed training programs, upended timelines, economic uncertainty, and the fear of diminished performances could compound the pressure on some. Canadian officials acknowledged this is something they are now monitoring.

In order to keep Canada’s athletes on track, as they most likely spend the next few months apart and unable to access facilities such as pools and gyms, Canada’s sport federations are encouraging athletes to tap into the various resources available to them to ensure that any letdown associated with the Olympic postponement, and the inevitable heightened stress of not being able to train the usual ways, does not derail them.

“We have some great people in terms of psychology, psychiatry, mental-health support that all the athletes and the staff and the coaches can access if they need to,” said John Atkinson, Swimming Canada’s high-performance director. “It will turn very much into: how can we support you where we are at right now, before we even start to look at where this is going in the future.”

Canadian Olympic Committee CEO David Shoemaker said Tuesday he was glad that organizers agreed to push back the Tokyo Games to 2021 when, it is hoped, the pandemic has subsided. That has lessened some of the near-term worry.

“We’re relieved for the added clarity that it’s provided to the athletes, frankly, to allow them to stand down, and to focus on their health, the health of their families, and the health of their communities,” Shoemaker said.

The goal for Canadian officials now will be to reformulate plans for each sport, and focus on a new summer 2021 timeline, even if a firm date has yet to be set.

Olympians tend to base their training on four-year cycles, using the intervening years to build toward being at their best during the Games. Some athletes talk about the year after an Olympics as a time to ease off, heal if necessary, and retool before starting the cycle again. But the one-year delay means athletes who have been priming for July must recalibrate to peak next summer. And much of the groundwork for that will have to be done on their own over the next few months.

Story continues below advertisement

“No two sports are alike. So it’s going to be awfully important that the leaders of each sport now look at a rough schedule to 2021 and plan this out in a way that makes the most sense to them,” Shoemaker said. “That should provide an opportunity for athletes to now stay active, but then be able to map out a proper training plan to allow them to peak for Tokyo 2021."

COC president Tricia Smith, a silver medalist in rowing at the 1984 Games, suspects most athletes are already scrambling to reformulate their training.

“As an athlete myself, I know that I’d already be figuring out what’s next and what my short-term goals are going to be, and what the long-term [goals should be]," Smith said. “We’ve got our chief medical officer working with every national sport federation to help them with that."

Given the uncertainty of the pandemic, Smith said the COC is focused on ensuring the athletes have support through the organization’s Game Plan program, which was set up to provide a variety of services, from career and education support to mental-health counselling.

“It’s a huge change for those that were focused to start on July 24," Smith said of the delay. "Athletes are very adaptable, but we are human beings.”

Ruck’s teammate Kylie Masse, the world champion in the 100-metre backstroke, said the athletes have little choice but to make the best of the present circumstances. “As of right now there’s really nothing that we can do, and it’s our responsibility as citizens to be like the rest of Canada, to maintain social distance and practice self-isolation," she said. "We as athletes want to also be part of flattening the curve and helping stop spread the virus. So I think obviously that’s our priority right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ruck said the delay could be an inspiration to some of the athletes. “It’s definitely going to be a motivating factor going into next year, just to put it all back together again," she said.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies