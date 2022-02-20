Feb. 4: Team Canada arrives at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The ceremony, directed by Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, who kept things relatively short compared with the 2008 festivities in Beijing. Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press
There were a bunch of guys waving Day-Glo pool noodles. Did that happen or did I hit my head in the bathroom and hallucinate it? The soundtrack had the featureless unplaceability that now typifies all such events. ... Nothing stood out. Nothing stuck. Nothing aroused.
— Cathal Kelly, on his disappointment in the opening ceremony More from Cathal Kelly: Opening ceremonies used to be fun. Now, we’re lucky to get a small hit of absurdity Feb. 5: Canada's Mikael Kingsbury competes in the men's moguls finals at Genting Snow Park, where he won silver. Team Canada's first medal at Beijing came earlier from speed skater Isabelle Weidemann, who got bronze in the women's 3,000 metres. Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press Feb. 6: Justine Dufour-Lapointe crashes at the women's moguls final, at almost the same spot where Team Canada comrade Sofiane Gagnon would fall minutes later in the course's second segment. Lisi Niesner/Reuters Feb. 7: Canada's Max Parrot and Mark McMorris celebrate after winning gold and bronze, respectively, in men's slopestyle snowboarding. It was the second straight Olympics where the two would share the podium in that event. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
I’ve never done two triples in a row in a run, with that difficulty as well, and everything was so clean. I am extremely proud of myself and to take gold on that run means so much for me.
— Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot, on his Olympic victory More from Rachel Brady: Now cancer-free, Max Parrot takes Olympic gold with run of a lifetime Feb. 8: People in Beijing watch freestyle skier Eileen Gu after her gold medal performance in the Big Air final. The 18-year-old's competition for China was one of the most hyped events going into the Games. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
[Gu] is the gift America (unwillingly) gave China – a California born, raised and trained freestyle skier who arrives here primed for multimedia stardom. ... She arrived at the big air final like Caesar coming into the forum. Every twitch elicited trills.
— Cathal Kelly, on the Gu phenomenon More from Cathal Kelly: Eileen Gu is golden in first Beijing Olympic event – and right on cue Feb. 9: U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sits by the side of the course at the women's slalom, where she didn't finish. It took several colleagues to comfort her until she came down from the mountain. Robert F. Bukaty/The Associated Press Feb. 10: U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen competes in the men's free skate, where he finished first. In 11th place was Keegan Messing of Canada, who arrived in Beijing late after isolating in Vancouver due to a positive COVID-19 test. Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press
It’s just absolutely amazing the level that the sport has grown in the last eight years. … This is by far the strongest I think the men’s event has ever been in the history of figure skating.
— Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing, on men's competition in Beijing More from Rachel Brady: Nathan Chen jumps to gold at Beijing Olympics, rival Yuzuru Hanyu falters Feb. 11: Freestyle skiers Marlon Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving gather on the podium after winning a bronze for Canada in mixed team aerials. This was the first Olympics for Thenault, who, four years earlier, was a self-described 'weekend skier' recruited by Freestyle Canada's national team. Dylan Martinez/Reuters Feb. 12: Canadian snowboarders Meryeta O'Dine and Eliot Grondin hug after winning bronze in mixed team snowboard cross. Earlier in the week, they had won bronze and silver, respectively, in the women's and men's solo events. Gregory Bull/The Associated Press Feb. 13: Impressions of people lie in snow at the sliding centre in Yangqing. This weekend featured the first real snow at the Games, which relied mostly on machine-made snow – a controversial precedent that has some sports experts worried about the Olympics' future in a changing climate. Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press
Yes, we’ve always needed a push from artificial snowmaking, but we’ve come to an irreversible crossroad where artificial snowmaking is now carrying a heavy load. Where will we be in five years? Ten years? Fifty years?
— Canadian freestyle skier Philippe Marquis, on the long-term implications of machine-made snow More from Kathryn Blaze Baum: What does Beijing’s machine-made snow tell us about climate change? Feb. 14: Christine De Bruin races in the women's monobob, a new event at the Olympics. She won bronze, while the gold went to a former Canadian athlete, Kaillie Humphries, who competed as a U.S. citizen for the first time. Dmitri Lovetsky/The Associated Press Feb. 15: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva practices before the women's single skate. A week earlier, officials learned she had tested positive for a banned substance in December, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared her to compete at Beijing anyway. Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters
Valieva is a child and, as such, deserves more of our consideration. Being tossed out of the Olympics would harm her psychologically. It might trail her the rest of her life. So why do we continue to put other children in the position where this can happen to them?
— Cathal Kelly, on the case for raising the minimum competition age More from Cathal Kelly: The Valieva scandal shows why minors shouldn't compete at the Games Feb. 16: Canadian speed skater Charles Hamelin, right reacts with teammate Jordan Pierre-Gilles, middle, after winning gold in the men's 5,000-metre short-track relay. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press Feb. 17: The Canadian women's hockey team celebrates with gold medals after beating the United States 3-2. It was something of a rematch of 2018's final in Pyeongchang, which the Americans won. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
We said that we wanted everyone on this team to be leaders. We didn’t want it to be top down. We wanted to be egalitarian, that everyone has a voice.
— Assistant captain Brianne Jenner, on the vision of the women's hockey team More from Rachel Brady: For women’s hockey team, victory over U.S. shows how ‘creating a culture’ pays off Feb. 18: Skip Brad Gushue calls out to his teammates at the bronze-medal men's curling match against the United States, which Canada won 8-5. It would be Canada's only curling medal from the Games. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters Feb. 19: The men's 50km freestyle mass start cross-country skiing event was shortened to 30km due to extreme cold and strong wind conditions. MARKO DJURICA/Reuters Feb. 20: Above, performers during the closing ceremony at Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest. Below, Triple medal winner Isabelle Weidemann leads Canada in the parade of athletes as flag-bearer for the closing ceremony. ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters; David Ramos/Getty Images In photos: All Canadian Olympic medal winners in Beijing Team Canada players with their gold medal after a 3-2 win over the United States in the tournament final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters 1 of 26 Team Canada's Pascal Dion, Steven Dubois, Charles Hamelin, Maxime Laoun, Jordan Pierre-Gilles, celebrate after winning gold in men's 5000m relay final during the short track speed skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press 2 of 26 Canada's gold medal winners, Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais, celebrate during a medal ceremony for the speed skating women's team pursuit at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press 3 of 26 Silver medallist Canada's Ivanie Blondin celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's speed skating mass start event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 26 Laurent Dubreuil of Canada reacts after winning the silver medal in the men’s 1,000m speed skating final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. SUSANA VERA/Reuters 5 of 26 Silver medalist Canada's Cassie Sharpe celebrates during a medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press 6 of 26 Canada's Max Parrot receives his gold medal for the men’s snowboard slopestyle event during the Beijing Winter Olympics. MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 7 of 26 Canada’s Marielle Thompson takes silver in the freestyle women’s ski cross during the Beijing Winter Olympics. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 8 of 26 Canada's Steven Dubois reacts after winning the silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speed skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Canadian Press 9 of 26 Silver medalist Isabelle Weidemann of Canada celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 5,000-meters speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press 10 of 26 Team Canada freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury receives his silver medal in men’s moguls during the Beijing Winter Olympics. Sean Kilpatrick/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 26 Canada's Eliot Grondin celebrates his silver medal in the men's snowboard cross final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Canadian Press 12 of 26 Canada's long track speed skater Isabelle Weidemann wins the bronze medal in the women’s 3000m during the Beijing Winter Olympics. SUSANA VERA/Reuters 13 of 26 Canada's ski jumpers Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup, Abigail Strate and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes receive their bronze medals in the mixed team event during the Beijing Winter Olympics. LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters 14 of 26 Canada's Mark McMorris receives his bronze medal for the men’s snowboard slopestyle event during the Beijing Winter Olympics. MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 15 of 26 Canada's Kim Boutin reacts after winning the bronze medal in women's 500-metre short-track speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 16 of 26 Canada's Meryeta Odine celebrates her bronze medal in the women's snowboard cross final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 17 of 26 Canada's snowboarders Meryeta O'Dine and Eliot Grondin receive their bronze in the mixed teams snowboard cross event during the Beijing Winter Olympics Leah Hennel/The Canadian Press 18 of 26 Team Canada's James Crawford celebrates during his bronze medal during the ceremony for the the men's combined at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Luca Bruno/The Associated Press 19 of 26 Bronze medallists, Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving of Canada celebrate during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials medal ceremony at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Patrick Smith/Getty Images 20 of 26 Bronze medallist Steven Dubois of Canada celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony for men's 500m short track. SUSANA VERA/Reuters 21 of 26 Christine De Bruin, of Canada, celebrates winning the bronze medal in the women's monobob at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press 22 of 26 Bronze medallist Canada's Max Parrot celebrates during victory ceremonies following the men's snowboard big air competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 23 of 26 Team Canada’s Skip Brad Gushue, Brett Gallant, Geoff Walker and Vice Mark Nichols celebrate winning the bronze medal after defeating the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics. ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters 24 of 26 Bronze medalist Canada's Rachael Karker poses during a medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press 25 of 26 Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell of Team Canada react after winning the bronze medal in the four-man bobsleigh competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Adam Pretty/Getty Images 26 of 26