 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

IOC ‘not aware’ of time change for women’s soccer final between Canada, Sweden

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Members of the Canada women's Olympic soccer team take a break during their practice the 2020 Summer Olympics on Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. This Friday will be Canada's first-ever appearance in an Olympic women's soccer final as they take on Sweden.

Gregory Strong/The Canadian Press

The International Olympic Committee says it’s not aware of any plans to change the kickoff time for the women’s soccer final between Canada and Sweden.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams was asked about changing the time of the gold medal match, saying he was “not aware of any changes in the schedule at this time.”

Both teams have asked to avoid kicking off in the Olympic Stadium at 11 a.m. local time Friday – an almost unprecedented early start for soccer at any time of year. The forecast temperature at kickoff is around 31 C.

Story continues below advertisement

A later time would risk a clash with the track and field program in the stadium later Friday, though other venues in Tokyo have been used for Olympic soccer and seem available.

Changes to the Olympic schedule involve the IOC, Tokyo officials, sports bodies like soccer’s FIFA and broadcasters.

The world champion U.S. team was expected to make the final and the 11 a.m. kickoff in Tokyo would have allowed NBC to broadcast the game at 10 p.m. on the East Coast and 7 p.m. on the West.

Adams said Thursday he “can’t shed any more light” on the process of moving the game.

“Obviously with the rescheduling of any event, there is a committee consisting of national Olympic committees, the federation – in this case FIFA – and of course the organizing committee. At this stage I’m not aware of any changes to the schedule.”

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies