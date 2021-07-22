Holocaust joke and new COVID cases latest Tokyo Olympic troubles on eve of Opening Ceremony: “It’s embarrassing”

Open this photo in gallery A Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay runner is seen, with the Tokyo Tower in the backgroud, during a celebration at Shiba Park, after the relay on a public road was cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. NAOKI OGURA/Reuters

Olympic organizers envisioned the Tokyo Games as a moment of triumph – for humanity over the pandemic and for Japanese leadership over the doubts of a skeptical public.

But officials spent the eve of the Opening Ceremony publicly apologizing for Holocaust jokes made by the man who was, until Thursday, the director of the Opening Ceremony, even as they sought to downplay the number of COVID-19 cases among Olympics participants, which has now surged into triple digits. Outside the Olympic venues, meanwhile, protesters and petitions continued to demand cancellation of a sporting event that has already staged its first matches.

“There have been so many scandals,” said Shoji Sadamitsu, 68, a retired elementary teacher who joined a small demonstration against the Olympics in Yokohama Thursday, with local educators rallying behind a sign saying: “Human life is more important than the Olympics and Paralympics.”

In the latest scandal, organizers dismissed Kentaro Kobayashi, director of the opening and closing ceremonies, little more than 24 hours before an inaugural performance that might otherwise have been used to galvanize a disaffected public. Mr. Kobayashi was fired after video surfaced of a 1998 comedy act in which he said, “Let’s play Holocaust.”

His departure followed the resignation earlier this week of Keigo Oyamada, a composer for the Opening Ceremony, amid public outrage over comments he made in the mid-1990s describing how he bullied classmates with disabilities, including forcing a boy to eat his own feces. Mr. Oyamada had provided roughly four minutes of music for the ceremony. Organizers pledged to replace his contributions.

On Tuesday, children’s author Nobumi withdrew from an Olympic cultural event after public criticism over previous comments seen as discriminatory toward children with congenital disorders.

This week’s furor came after a high-profile controversy earlier in the year over remarks by Yoshiro Mori, the previous head of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, who told a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee that women talked too much. He later resigned.

The Tokyo Games had chosen “Unity in Diversity” as its tagline.

“It’s a real crisis for Japan and has really shone a spotlight on the underside of Japan,” said Jeff Kingston, director of Asian Studies at Temple University Japan. “What it has underscored is how far out of touch with global norms and values Japan’s aging ruling elite is.”

Countries seek Olympics as a way to show off their best attributes. The Tokyo Games have done the opposite, he said. “When you think of Japan don’t you think of good organization? Good logistics? Good implementation? Attention to detail?” said Prof. Kingston. But for these Olympics, “where are those virtues?”

On Thursday, a grim Toshiro Muto, chief executive of the Tokyo Games, acknowledged that “negative incidents” were souring the atmosphere organizers hoped to achieve. “We are actually facing a lot of challenges right now,” he said. Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organizing committee, read an apology from Mr. Kobayashi over his remarks.

“How we are going to handle the ceremonies is currently being discussed,” she said. She nonetheless sounded an optimistic note: “I hope that this Games is going to be full of hope, and it will unite the world.”

Even without the pall of resignations, pandemic restrictions had already threatened the energy of the Opening Ceremony. It will be held in the newly-built Olympic Stadium, with a capacity of 68,000. But most spectators have been banned from the Games to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, organizers said they expect 950 to attend the Opening Ceremony. Domestic television audiences may also be thin.

“Right now, I understand some people — many people — do not even want to watch the ceremony,” Ms. Hashimoto said.

Just 2,000 people came out to watch some of the first soccer games at Miyagi Stadium on Wednesday. The stadium is among the few venues outside Tokyo that has allowed spectators, but the Wednesday crowd fell far short of the 10,000 people that organizers said they would allow into stands.

The pandemic has only added to Olympics doubts among a Japanese public that, opinion polls show, has maintained staunch opposition to holding the Games. In the past week, organizers of two petitions have submitted more than a half-million signatures calling for cancellation of a sporting competition that one petition called a “historic outrage.”

“It’s insane to go ahead with the Olympics under the current circumstances, where we’re facing the spread of the novel coronavirus and other challenges,” sociologist Chizuko Ueno, one of the organizers of a petition submitted to Tokyo authorities on July 19 with 139,000 signatures, told journalists this week.

In total, 87 Olympics participants have now tested positive for COVID-19, with 20 discovered by airport arrival testing and a further 67 at regular screening tests for athletes, media, officials and volunteers. Those cases are set against 32,000 airport arrivals and 96,000 screening tests, organizers said. The positive tests are “an extremely low ratio,” and amount to fewer than one-sixth of the positive cases among non-Olympics airport arrivals, said Hidemasa Nakamura, the main operations centre chief for the Tokyo Games.

But public ill-feeling is so potent that Toyota, one of the Games’s key Japanese sponsors, has pulled Olympics-themed advertisements in its home market and cancelled plans for its president to attend the Opening Ceremony.

In Yokohama Thursday, shop clerk Miho Asano, 31, said if it was in her power, she would still cancel the Olympics. “But I guess no one can stop it anymore,” she said.

Instead, people in Japan will live with a Games that promised pride — but whose series of scandals have so far brought shame.

“It’s embarrassing that this is known around the world,” Ms. Asano said.

– With reporting by Naoko Mikami

