Team John Epping has rolled out a new-look lineup for the 2022-23 season with Patrick Janssen returning to the fold and Mat Camm moving back to the third position.

Scott Chadwick will join the team at lead and the Toronto-based Epping will continue to throw last stone for a rink that holds the No. 18 position in world rankings.

The team announced last March that third Ryan Fry and lead Brent Laing would be moving on at season’s end.

Janssen moved from fifth to vice for Team Brendan Bottcher after the midseason departure of Darren Moulding. Chadwick, meanwhile, played lead for Team Tanner Horgan last season.

Janssen spent four seasons with Epping in the quadrennial ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Camm moved from third to second when Fry joined the rink in 2019.

Epping will continue to play mixed doubles with Lisa Weagle next season.