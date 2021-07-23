Japanese greet Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony spectacle with shrugs and shouts of anger

Open this photo in gallery Japan's flag is carried onto the stage at July 23's opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics. FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images

In a stadium that may as well have been in another country, flagbearers, performers and a few masked dignitaries heralded the opening of the Tokyo Games Friday night. But Toshikazu Sukagawa, who lives 100 kilometres away in Mito, paid little attention. The festivities to inaugurate a sporting event staged at considerable economic and political cost are “boring,” said the Japanese executive, 49. He didn’t watch.

“I’m just not interested.”

As the biggest moment of the world’s biggest sporting spectacle unfurled in Japan, the anger against these Games continued so raucously that protest chants carried into the stadium as the opening ceremony took place.

Far from the exuberance of a nation strutting before a far-flung audience, the opening of the Tokyo Olympics in the midst of a global pandemic took place before a sea of empty seats, and a country whose opposition was only slightly assuaged by hours of athletes marching in to the swells of video game scores.

“There is no sense of euphoria or festive mood in the capital,” the Asahi Shimbun wrote in an editorial Friday. The opening of the Games was met with “sadness and regret,” The Mainichi reported.

Open this photo in gallery Protesters rally outside the Olympic stadium for the opening ceremonies. Issei Kato/Reuters

In Tokyo, in the hours before the ceremony, heat shimmered off largely empty streets around competition venues. Many had fled, with traffic jams extending 40 kilometres on Thursday at the beginning of a four-day weekend.

“Everybody is escaping the city. Part of it is heat and part of it is not wanting to be around during the Olympics,” said Matt Alt, a cultural commentator and author of Pure Invention: How Japan’s Pop Culture Conquered the World.

With spectators banned from venues, there was little to be gained by staying.

“In normal times, the frustration over all the politicking and money and corruption is often smoothed over by the excitement of the Games themselves,” Mr. Alt said.

“But with spectators barred from the stadiums and racecourses, it’s hard to imagine how that’s going to happen here.”

Open this photo in gallery At top, Japan's Blue Impulse aerobatic team leaves smoke in the colour of the Olympic rings over Tokyo. At Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, people turned out to watch the display. Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images; YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier Friday, amateur photographers and families with children pressed against a metal fence surrounding the National Stadium to watch the Blue Impulse aerobatic team from Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force perform, inscribing Olympic rings in the sky.

It was the closest the public could get to seeing the opening festivities in person, although crowds gathered on nearby streets to see the fireworks display from the rim of the 68,000-seat stadium. They were, however, accompanied by protesters whose chants — including “go to hell, Olympics” — were loud enough to be heard inside the stadium during quiet moments of the opening ceremony.

Even the prospect of joining with others to watch the televised spectacle had largely vanished. Under a state of emergency that will last for the duration of the Olympics, bars and restaurants have been ordered to close by 8 p.m. — the hour of the opening ceremony’s commencement.

Elsewhere, places once designated as communal outdoor viewing areas have been closed. One, at Tokyo’s Yoyogi Park, has been remade into a mass vaccination site.

“To be honest, I think people are less eager to watch the Olympics than usual,” said Miho Oda, 43, a visual artist and cultural commentator. “People might enjoy watching them when their friends and family get together. But if you’re alone, fewer and fewer people will watch.”

Broadcasters not carrying the Olympics have added comedic programming to their lineups in the weeks ahead, she said — a distraction from the gloom of virus news and a Games that has attracted little public support. Audiences for music programming, in particular, have risen with karaoke establishments closed. Rather than turn to sport, “there’s been a rise in the number of people singing as they watch TV to release stress,” Ms. Oda said.

Open this photo in gallery Outside the Olympic stadium, fireworks lit up the sky; inside, athletes from the participating countries carried their flags in the procession, including Miranda Ayim and Nathan Hirayama of Team Canada. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images; Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Still, even in the strangest of Olympics, an opening ceremony has a unique ability to capture national attention. It ranked first among Olympic events that people in Japan want to see live, a survey by audience measurement company Video Research found.

Domestic audiences cheered the orchestral rendition of video game music that accompanied the parade of athletes, a celebration of a distinctly Japanese contribution to global culture. “OMG, my song was used in the opening ceremony!?” Keiki Kobayashi wrote on Twitter after hearing the strains of his score to Ace Combat, the combat flight simulator first released in 1995.

Some breathed a sigh of relief, too, that — in these early days, at least — the Games have been staged without major incident.

“A few months ago, to be honest, I thought we shouldn’t hold the Olympics,” said Yoko Nakamura, 45, a Tokyo office worker. “But today, when I saw the happy faces of the athletes from all across the world and felt the fun atmosphere, I was glad the event took place,” she said.

“It’s just a pity there were no spectators.”

With reporting by Naoko Mikami

