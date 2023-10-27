Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto set the tone for the women’s short program at the Skate Canada International on Friday.

The reigning world champion had a total score of 75.13 in her short program, nearly five points clear of second place Chaeyeon Kim of South Korea, who made her Grand Prix debut.

Sakamoto was pleased with her performance, but she doesn’t see it as a necessarily carrying over to Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say today’s performance gave me momentum for tomorrow,” said Sakamoto. “I would put it more as I feel the need to focus very hard for my performance tomorrow in the free.”

Kim said she came in to Friday nervous about making her debut in a senior Grand Prix.

“I was very nervous but I was clean, so I’m very happy,” she said.

Canada’s Madeline Schizas finished eighth in the short program with a score of 57.44.

The skater from Oakville, Ont., said she was frustrated with technical faults in her program.

“The program itself, I thought I performed it really well despite the technical errors,” said Schizas. “It’s unfortunate that this is the week where I had some uncharacteristic errors.”

Schizas won her second straight Canadian women’s title in January and had spoken before the Vancouver event about working on her skating skill work and consistency during the summer.

“That score could have been a lot of things and it was lower than she hoped,” she said about Friday’s short program result.

Montreal’s Sara-Maude Dupuis finished 10th in the short program.

Sakamoto spoke to media on Thursday about her desire to win the 2023 Grand Prix final set to be held in Beijing in December.

Skate Canada International is the second competition in the annual International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series.