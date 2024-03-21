Japan’s Shoma Uno placed first in the men’s short program Thursday at the world figure skating championships.

Uno, the two-time defending champion, led the pack with a 107.72 score at the Bell Centre.

Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama – the 2022 Olympic silver medalist – was second (106.35) ahead of American Ilia Malinin (105.97).

“I could have performed a lot better, and a few minor things here and there I could have really done them a lot better,” Malinin said. “But overall I’m just happy with my score.”

Malinin, a bronze medalist at last year’s world championship, said the last few weeks have been a “really tough challenge” because he hasn’t felt well. Asked if it was an injury or illness, he said “both,” but wouldn’t specify further.

“I was even worried about if I wasn’t able to come to worlds,” he said. “It was definitely really hard. Some days I’d have to miss practice. Last week we had a talk and I just decided I want to go, I’m going to try my best no matter how I feel.”

Jason Brown, who won the bronze medal with the American team at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, placed fourth (93.87). Camden Pulkinen of New York was 17th (78.85).

The free program is set for Saturday evening.

Later on Thursday, Canadians Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps go for gold in the pairs free program. The two-time national champions placed first in the short program Wednesday.