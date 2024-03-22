Kadriana and Colton Lott defeated Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres 7-5 on Friday to capture the gold medal at the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.

The Winnipeg-based Lotts scored twice in the seventh end to take a 6-5 advantage. Then they added one in the eighth to secure their winning margin. Both teams entered the final with undefeated records.

But it was close as a measurement was required following the final shot of the eighth.

After Walker’s final shot, an attempted triple takeout, just missed the remaining stones were measured twice before the Lotts were declared the winner. It was their first championship on their third appearance at the national final.

“Before he put the stick to it, I was pretty confident,” said Colton Lott. “But then he put the stick to it, and it was really close.

“I thought it was us, but just barely... by less than a tick. I looked at Kadriana and gave her the ‘I think it’s us’ look – and then he went around again.”

Added Kadriana Lott: “I couldn’t even look. I was standing back trying to keep myself busy. I didn’t even want to look at his expression. You’re either playing another end, or you’re winning.”

Edmonton’s Walker and Muyres, of Sherwood Park, Alta., opened the contest quickly, scoring one in the first and two more in the second. But the Lotts rallied with three of their own in the third to tie the score.

“Being down three is OK in mixed doubles,” said Kadriana Lott. “It’s mixed doubles, anything can happen.

“You’re always still in it. You can steal, you can score a bundle, you can tally up five. I knew we just had to stay in it and focus on making the shots.”

Walker and Muyres went back ahead with a single in the fourth before the Lotts countered with one in the fifth to make it 4-4.

Once again, Walker and Muyres went back ahead, scoring one in the sixth for the 5-4 advantage.

The Lotts earned $35,000 and a berth in next month’s world championship in Sweden. The win Friday was also redemption for the Lotts, who lost to Walker and Muyres in the 2018 championship.

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant of Chestermere, Alta., claimed the bronze medal with a 6-3 win over Madison and Rylan Kleiter of Saskatoon. Peterman-Gallant scored singles in the final three ends for the victory.

The Lotts, Walker and Muyres as well as Peterman and Gallant all qualified for the Canadian mixed doubles trials that will determine Canada’s ‘26 Olympic team.