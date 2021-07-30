Kylie Masse wins silver in women’s 200m backstroke

In another meeting with Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, Canadian Kylie Masse has won a silver medal with a time of 2:05.42 behind McKweon’s time, 2:04.68. Australian Emily Seebohm finished with bronze with a time of 2:06.17. Masse is without question the fastest athlete Canada has produced in the women’s backstroke at all levels and one of the most talented the country has seen in the pool’s history.
Masse’s silver is Canada’s fourth silver of the Games and twelfth overall.
More to come.
Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo