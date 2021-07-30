Kylie Masse wins silver in women’s 200m backstroke

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Kylie Masse competes in the women's 200m backstroke semifinal during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

In another meeting with Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, Canadian Kylie Masse has won a silver medal with a time of 2:05.42 behind McKweon’s time, 2:04.68. Australian Emily Seebohm finished with bronze with a time of 2:06.17. Masse is without question the fastest athlete Canada has produced in the women’s backstroke at all levels and one of the most talented the country has seen in the pool’s history.

Masse’s silver is Canada’s fourth silver of the Games and twelfth overall.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo