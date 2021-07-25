 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Legendary Olympians are great performers, and Penny Oleksiak is one of them

Cathal Kelly
Tokyo, Japan
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Penny Oleksiak as she races to secure a silver medal in the last leg of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the Tokyo Olympics on July 25, 2021.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

After her coming out at Rio 2016, Penny Oleksiak did a slow fade. People stopped delighting in her high-school hijinks. After a while, she wasn’t in so many ads. She didn’t win too many things. Or any things.

Four years is a long time to rev up for a new cycle. Five is a little mad. But on Sunday, Oleksiak managed it.

Years since we last took any real notice, she has already grabbed the Tokyo 2020 Games by the neck.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, Oleksiak anchored the 4x100 freestyle relay team. Canada was fancied for bronze. When it was Oleksiak’s turn to go, Canada was fourth.

When she turned, third. And by the time she touched the wall, second.

Penny Oleksiak bears the hopes of a nation in Tokyo – and that’s just fine with her

“I just knew I wasn’t going to touch third,” Oleksiak said afterward. “When I make a decision through a race, I have to execute it.” Oleksiak, still a preposterously young 21, was already one of the great Canadian Olympians. Winning her fifth Summer Games medal – tied with two others for most ever – makes her one of Canada’s greatest closers, Olympic or otherwise.

She’s now only one medal behind the two greatest Canadian Olympians by aggregate performance – Cindy Klassen and Clara Hughes, with six medals each.

Legendary athletes across all disciplines have one thing in common – they are performers. From Muhammad Ali to Simone Biles, they have a sense of occasion. That doesn’t mean they always win, but that they always do something remarkable when the most eyes are on them.

Before Rio, when no one was watching, Oleksiak hadn’t done much of note. No Olympic previews mentioned her. No one on Team Canada hyped her chances.

Then she won four medals.

Story continues below advertisement

Between Rio and Tokyo, the same thing, though not quite as anonymous. Oleksiak was intermittently injured. She won some medals at important competitions, but was nowhere close to as impactful as she had been for a week in Brazil. In fairness, she was a little busy growing up.

Now the lights are back on and Canada’s aquatic killer has returned.

In a wonderful twist, she went mano e mano on Sunday with America’s Simone Manuel. The two anchored their respective teams.

Gold was out of question by then. The mighty Australians were in the midst of setting another world record.

As the Canadian and American went in the pool, it was a race for second best.

Oleksiak and Manuel famously tied for gold in the 100 m in Rio. So this was a reprise under different circumstances of that race.

Story continues below advertisement

Like Oleksiak, Manuel has had her own troubles in the pool. There was a sense of vindication for the American as well. But this time, Oleksiak was the quicker of the two.

Back in 2016, it was pretty clear that as she shared a press conference podium with Oleksiak, Manuel wasn’t quite sure who she was. She knows now.

It’s a team sport, so it’s a team win. That’s a lot of emotions to go around.

You feel for Kayla Sanchez and Rebecca Smith, getting their first taste of Olympic glory. You feel for Taylor Ruck, who was dropped from the foursome after Saturday’s qualifiers. You also feel for her replacement, Maggie Mac Neil.

Mac Neil swam her specialty, the 100 m butterfly, before the relay final. She’ll swim the butterfly tomorrow, with a gold medal sight. It’s a lot of high-performance swimming under a lot of pressure in a short period of time.

Ask Oleksiak about that.

Story continues below advertisement

She has two more events here in Tokyo – the 100 and 200 m individual freestyle. Coming into this thing, she wasn’t particularly fancied in either of them.

But this is the type of athlete you don’t bet against. If Oleksiak was a team-sport pro, she’d be the sort of player teams would give anything to acquire. Not because she has the physical ability (though she does), but because she is a winner.

Like talent, winning can’t be taught. It’s something inherent. It is the unquantifiable quality that keeps sports interesting in the age of analytics. Some humans are like the best Triple Crown Winners. They can’t be at their best until it matters, and until they see the whites of everyone else’s eyes.

It’s early going here. Canada has got its first medal out of the way. Oleksiak is the main reason for it. Aside from the heat, this feels a lot like Rio.

One wonders if Oleksiak has already decided to repeat that experience. Because if she has, she has to execute it.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies