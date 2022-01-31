Liam Gill competes during a halfpipe event in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Dec. 9, 2021.Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Canada’s Derek Livingston will not compete in men’s snowboard halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics after sustaining a lower-body injury during a recent training run.

Livingstone, from Aurora, Ont., will be replaced by Calgary’s Liam Gill in the event.

The 18-year-old Gill, who learned he was moving from alternate to Olympian only days before the team charter left for Beijing, will be the second-youngest member of the Canadian snowboarding contingent.

Livingston said he is “devastated” that he won’t be participating in the Games but is excited that Gill gets an opportunity.

Gill, a member of the Liidlii Kue First Nation, is the only Indigenous athlete on the Canadian snowboard team.

Snowboard halfpipe competition runs Feb. 9-11 at Genting Snow Park.