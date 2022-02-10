Canadian Roni Remme makes a jump during the women's super-G at the Winter Olympics on Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.Alessandro Trovati/The Associated Press

Canada’s Marie-Michele Gagnon was the fastest Canadian in the women’s super-G event on Friday at the Beijing Olympics.

The native of Lac-Etchemin, Que., finished the course in one minute 14.65 seconds to place 14th.

Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami won gold in 1:13.51 for the third Olympic championship of her career.

Austria’s Mirjam Puchner took silver in 1:13.73 and Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin earned bronze with a time of 1:13.81.

Roni Remme of Collingwood, Ont., was 24th after completing her run in 1:15.78.

The next women’s Alpine event is the downhill on Tuesday.