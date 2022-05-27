Marni Abbott-Peter was named head coach of Canada’s women’s under-25 wheelchair basketball team Friday.

She’ll also serve as an assistant coach on the program’s senior women’s national team, Wheelchair Basketball Canada said in a release.

“We are excited to have Marni lead our women’s under-25 program,” said executive director Wendy Gittens. “Marni brings a wealth of experience to the role, having played on and coached our senior women’s national team previously.”

Abbott-Peter will work with head coach Marc Antoine Ducharme at the Americas Cup in July and the world championships in November.

As a player, Abbott-Peter won gold at the Paralympic Games in 1992, ‘96 and 2000. She also helped Canada win three straight world titles (’94, ‘98, ‘02).

The Vancouver native, who previously served as an assistant coach with the U25 and women’s senior teams, recently coached the B.C. Breakers to victory at the 2022 women’s national championship festival.