Canada's Max Moffatt competes in the men's slopestyle qualification at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, on Feb. 15.Francisco Seco/The Associated Press

Max Moffatt is Canada’s lone qualifier for the men’s freestyle ski slopestyle final at the Beijing Olympics.

The 23-year-old from Guelph, Ont., finished 11th with 74.06 points.

Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli dominated the qualifier to take the top spot heading into the final. Ragettli was fifth after his first run with a score of 76.98 points, and put himself into the lead after his second descent with an 85.08.

Birk Ruud of Norway, who won gold in the big air, was second and the United States’ Nicholas Goepper qualified in third.

Quebec’s Edouard Therriault just missed qualifying with a 13th-place score of 70.40, while Oakville, Ont., native Evan McEachran finished 24th and B.C.’s Teal Harle wound up in 26th place.

Moffatt won a silver in the men’s ski slopestyle at the X Games earlier this year.

The final takes place Tuesday evening.

