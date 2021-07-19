 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Miranda Ayim, Nathan Hirayama named Canada’s flag-bearers for Olympics opening ceremony

TOKYO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Men’s rugby sevens player Nathan Hirayama and women’s basketball player Miranda Ayim have been named Canada’s flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Canadian Press

Women’s basketball player Miranda Ayim and men’s rugby sevens player Nathan Hirayama have been named Canada’s flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

The reveal of who would lead Canada into the Games was made Monday morning by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Seeing two tremendous leaders like Miranda and Nathan now ready to guide the way into the Opening Ceremony for Team Canada is something incredibly special,” Eric Myles, chief sport officer of the Canadian Olympic Committee, said in a release announcing the flag-bearers.

Story continues below advertisement

Tokyo will be the third and final Games for Ayim, who made her Olympic debut at London 2012 and announced she would be retiring after Tokyo.

Ayim and the fourth-ranked women’s basketball team start their quest for Canada’s first ever medal in the sport next Monday.

“I feel incredibly honoured to lead Team Canada alongside Nathan into the opening ceremony and to be representing not only my fellow athletes of Team Canada, but also the greater Team Canada: our nation,” Ayim said in the COC’s release. “The past year and a half demanded a high level of teamwork and Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast demonstrated togetherness, camaraderie and sacrifice – true team spirit.”

Hirayama is co-captain of Canada’s men’s rugby sevens team and helped the squad capture two gold medals and a silver at the last three Pan American Games.

Canada’s men’s sevens team is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo and starts play Sunday.

“I feel hugely honoured to be nominated to be the flag-bearer alongside Miranda,” Hirayama said in the release. “I’ve been watching the Olympics for my entire life and understand the honour and privilege that comes with being the flag-bearer. It’s something that I’ve never even dreamt of.”

Trampoline champion Rosie MacLennan carried the Canadian flag at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Story continues below advertisement

Hernan Humana coached John Child and Mark Heese to Olympic beach volleyball bronze in 1996. His daughter Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan are the reigning world women's beach volleyball champions heading into the Tokyo Olympics. The Canadian Press

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies