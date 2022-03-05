Mollie Jepsen of Canada competes in the Women's Standing Slalom at Jeongseon Alpine Centre at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games on March 18, 2018.Maddie Meyer

Born with three fingers missing on her left hand, Mollie Jepsen learned to ski almost as soon as she could walk. She was 2 the first time she joined her family on the slopes near their home in British Columbia, and now at 22 – after years of setbacks, challenges and hard work – appears poised to win multiple medals at her second Paralympics.

In 2018 at the Pyeongchang Games, she won four medals, including a gold in the super combined. Her first event in Beijing is the downhill. She won a bronze in that event four years ago.

“I found success in 2018 and that is the end goal for me all of the time,” Jepsen says. “I have proven I can do it, and I am here to keep pushing the boundaries of the sport, and to push myself and my teammates.”

Hers has not been an easy ascent. At 11, she suffered a broken wrist. At 13 and 15, she tore anterior-cruciate ligaments in her left knee. At 17, she fractured an ankle. At 18, only months after she burst onto the scene in Pyeongchang, she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and was in and out of the hospital for six weeks.

It was a year before she could train again, and by then she had lost weight and muscle mass. In early 2020, she made a successful comeback on the para World Cup circuit only to have it shut down by COVID-19 a month and a half later.

“It was really tough from the moment the pandemic started,” Jepsen says. “My teammates and I had just landed in Norway for the world championships and were told to leave after 72 hours. We went home and nothing happened for months. We didn’t know what was going on or how to train.”

The garage in her family’s home in Whistler was converted into a gym and she was able to keep in shape under the supervision of her strength and conditioning coach. But there was little chance to ski.

“Going into last season, we didn’t go to Europe once,” Jepsen says. “The circuit went on without us. We got the green light, the red light, the green light and then the red light again and never left Canadian soil.

“It makes it really tough to be confident when you haven’t done your thing in a long time.”

Called “Little Jep” by her teammates because she is only 4 foot 8, Jepsen returned with a flourish in late 2021, reaching the podium in nine successive international races including two gold medals, one silver and three bronze on the World Cup circuit.

“I am no longer a nobody out there,” Jepsen says.

Along with skiing, she enjoyed gymnastics and equestrian sports as she grew up. It wasn’t until she watched the Paralympic skiers during the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver that she decided to follow that path.

When she tore knee ligaments for the first time three years later, she found herself at a crossroads. She knew that it would be a gruelling uphill climb to continue her Paralympic quest.

“I had to make a choice whether I wanted to ski race or walk away from that dream,” Jepsen says. “I was either going to have the surgery and do the rehab that was necessary [to keep the dream alive] or I wasn’t.

“It was a tough decision to make at such a young age, but it completely changed the course of my life.”

She decided to have the operation and train even harder. It caused her to develop the habits and work ethic that has allowed her to become elite.

Mollie Jepsen of Team Canada prepares to compete in a training session for the Women's Downhill Standing ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on March 3, in Yanqing, China.Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“After the surgery, I started to go to the gym and go to physio and formed relationships with people who are the reason I am where I am today,” Jepsen says. “It was not a fun period, but when I look back at it, I am super grateful that it happened because it shaped who I was going to be in my life.”

She was born in West Vancouver and is smart and sunny and tough as all get-out. Her story has always been one of challenges and courage. Mangled knee? Fractured ankle? Broken wrist? No big deal.

“When you look at the number of injuries in this sport to young women, the statistics are just insane,” Jepsen says breezily. “That’s ski racing for you.”

She grew up participating as an able-bodied skier and was an all-star in her age group with the Whistler Mountain Ski Club. She continues to ski able-bodied recreationally today while she also races para alpine. She competes in the LW6/8-2 Class, which is for skiers whose movement is affected to a moderate degree in one arm or have one arm absent below the elbow.

She has been a member of Canada’s para alpine team since she was 15 and burst onto the world’s stage in a blaze of glory.

The broken ankle at 17 only seemed to fuel her desire. Nine months after she resumed training, she landed on the podium three times at the para alpine World Cup final and qualified for the 2018 Paralympic Games.

ln 2018 and 2020 she was chosen the top female para skier at the Canadian Ski Racing Awards and in 2018 was also chosen Canada’s top female Paralympian by the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

“At 18, I was on the younger end of the scale then, but I had extremely high expectations for myself,” Jepsen says of her first Paralympics. “I don’t think I ever vocalized them to any of the people around me. I knew it was craziness.

“I had only been on the World Cup circuit a short time, had never seen the venue, and didn’t have an idea of what to expect but I had a plan and knew exactly what I intended to do. I had no doubt.”

Now after injury, illness and turmoil, she is at her second Paralympic Games.

She hasn’t thought much beyond Beijing. She is certainly young enough and skilled enough to return a few times more.

“We’ll see what happens with everything and we’ll dream,” Jepsen says. “At the end of the day I am here to be happy.”

Jepsen’s motivation

Mollie Jepsen’s previous Paralympic Games were about redemption and coming back after an injury.

“I wanted to prove to myself that I could be as strong as I was before got hurt, and it was for all the people who had supported me,” the para skier said.

“These Paralympics are completely different. My motivation comes from the changes I have seen in myself. I have spent the last four years growing and learning and training with the team and it has become a family for me. It’s just so much more beyond being about me now.”

She will compete in Beijing wearing a helmet custom-painted for her by the Squamish Nation artist Xwalacktun. She was a child when she met him as she practised gymnastics at a community centre in West Vancouver at the same time he had paintings on exhibit there.

She reached out to Xwalacktun last year and asked if he would creating a unique design that included Indigenous symbols. He came up with a painting that features a Thunderbird, which represents the Squamish Nation, and a wolf, which represents the Tsleil-Waututh Nation.

“There are far too many reasons to count for why I am grateful to have grown up [where I did], but over the last little while one of the more prominent reasons is the education I received about the history and peoples who occupied the land long before any settlers arrived,” Jepsen wrote in a post on Instagram.

“I am honoured wear Xwalacktun’s artwork on my helmet and to have the opportunity represent people that have called the Sea to Sky region home long before us.”

