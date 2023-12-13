Bruce Mouat’s team remains undefeated at the Grand Slam of Curling 2023 WFG Masters in Saskatoon.

The Scottish team beat Team Edin 13-6 in draw five on Wednesday morning to preserve their undefeated streak.

Team Carruthers, skipped by Reid Carruthers, beat Team Craik 8-3 to also preserve their undefeated status in the early draw and hold on to second place.

Yannick Schwaller rounds out the men’s roundrobin top three.

Jennifer Jones and her team survived a late comeback from Kaitlyn Lawes and her team to stay unbeaten after a 5-4 win in draw six.

Jones sits atop of the women’s roundrobin leaderboard followed by Eun Ji Gim in second and Rachel Homan in third.