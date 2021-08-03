 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

NBC wonders: where are the Olympic viewers this year?

David Bauder
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A cameraman films events during the athletics at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. NBC viewership numbers are down considerably from the Rio Games.

David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

For most nights at the Tokyo Olympics, NBC’s prime time coverage is drawing about half the audience that the Games had in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

The numbers are sobering: Sunday’s NBC audience of 13 million was down 51 per cent from the 26.7 million who watched the corresponding night in Rio. Saturday night was down 57 per cent, last Wednesday down 53 per cent and Tuesday down 58 per cent, the Nielsen company said.

NBC’s best night last week, when it reached 16.2 million on Thursday, was still down 43 per cent from Rio, Nielsen said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve had some bad luck,” NBC Universal chief executive Jeff Shell said last week. “There was a drumbeat of negativity ... and that has resulted in linear ratings being probably less than we expected.”

COVID restrictions that left largely empty arenas, the time difference with Japan and a lack of star power has played a part. Add in cable networks and streaming, and NBC Universal’s position improves, but not by much.

The marked change in how people experience television in the past five years plays a part in the ratings decline. NBC’s prime time had, on average, 35 per cent less viewers this season than it had in 2015-16, Nielsen said.

One saving grace is NBC’s dominance against its rivals. In fact, Fox last week averaged below 1 million viewers in prime time, believed to be the first time that’s ever happened for one of the top four broadcast networks.

NBC averaged 13.4 million viewers in prime time last week. CBS had 2.22 million, ABC had 2.17 million, Univision had 1.9 million, Ion Television had 1.1 million, and Fox and Telemundo tied with 980,000.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks with an average of 1.95 million viewers in prime time. USA had 1.68 million, MSNBC had 1.1 million, HGTV had 979,000 and TLC had 882,000.

ABC’s World News Tonight led the evening news ratings race with an average of 7.5 million viewers. NBC’s Nightly News had 7.2 million and the CBS Evening News had 4.8 million.

Story continues below advertisement

For the week of July 26 to Aug. 1, the top 20 shows in prime time, their networks and viewerships:

1. “Summer Olympics” (Thursday), NBC, 16.19 million.

2. “Summer Olympics” (Monday), NBC, 14.76 million.

3. “Summer Olympics” (Tuesday), NBC, 14.01 million.

4. “Summer Olympics” (Sunday), NBC, 13.02 million.

5. “Summer Olympics” (Wednesday), NBC, 12.29 million.

Story continues below advertisement

6. “Summer Olympics” (Friday), NBC, 11.73 million.

7. “Summer Olympics” (Saturday), NBC, 10.91 million.

8. Soccer: Copa Oro 2021: EEUU vs. Mexico, Univision, 5.17 million.

9. 60 Minutes, CBS, 4.9 million.

10. Big Brother (Thursday), CBS, 3.86 million.

11. Big Brother (Wednesday), CBS, 3.79 million.

Story continues below advertisement

12. Big Brother (Sunday), CBS, 3.4 million.

13. The Bachelorette, ABC, 3.36 million.

14. Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 3.33 million.

15. NCIS, CBS, 3.31 million.

16. Soccer: Copa Oro 2021: Mexico vs. Canada, 3.26 million.

17. America’s Funniest Home Videos, ABC, 3.25 million.

Story continues below advertisement

18. The $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 3.19 million.

19. Press Your Luck, ABC, 3.05 million.

20. Tucker Carlson Tonight (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.01 million.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies