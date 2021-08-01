 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

No Tokyo Olympic medal for Canadian diver Jennifer Abel in 3-metre springboard final

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jennifer Abel of Canada competes in the Women's 3m Springboard final during the summer Tokyo Olympics.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Jennifer Abel’s wait for an individual Olympic medal continues after the Canadian diver finished eighth in the three-metre springboard final Sunday at Tokyo 2020.

The 29-year-old missed her entry into the water on her third dive and that misstep put her in ninth position, hurting her podium chances.

China continued its stranglehold on the event as Shi Tingmao retained her Olympic title. With 383.50 points, she edged out teammate Wang Han (348.75) on her final dive.

Story continues below advertisement

American Krysta Palmer won bronze.

Chinese women have dominated the three-metre springboard since the Seoul Olympics in 1988. The last non-Chinese winner in the event was Canada’s Sylvie Bernier in Los Angeles in 1984.

Shi has finished first in all major springboard events since 2015, winning gold each time in the individual and synchro at the Olympics and world championships.

Abel, who was hoping to erase the memory of the 2016 Rio Games where she finished fourth in the individual and synchro three-metre springboard, is still returning home from Tokyo with a medal. Last week, she won silver in the synchro with teammate Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu.

Abel also won synchro bronze with Emilie Heymans at the London Games in 2012.

Pamela Ware of Greenfield Park, Que., the other Canadian entered in the event, was eliminated in the semifinal on Saturday.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies