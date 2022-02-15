Speed skaters Isabelle Weidemann, left, Valérie Maltais and Ivanie Blondin of Canada celebrate after winning gold at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday and setting an Olympic record.Susana Vera/Reuters

More below • How does Olympic speed skating work? A visual guide

Canadian speed skaters Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais seized Olympic gold in the team pursuit after beating Japan in a dramatic final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Canada’s trio was closing in on the Japanese team in the final stretch of a tight final race, when Japan’s Nana Takagi lost balance and fell, crashing into the padded barrier.

The Canadians crossed the finish line in an Olympic record time of 2 minutes 53.44 seconds to take gold, then took a jubilant victory lap around the long track with their Canadian flag. The Japanese trio broke into tears, left wondering whether they would be gold medallists if Takagi had not fallen.

Team Japan's Miho Takagi and Ayano Sato react as Nana Takagi, left, falls during competition.Phil Noble/Reuters

“I was actually keeping up with the screen and I saw that we were getting closer and closer,” said Blondin, who glanced at the times on the board as she skated. “I knew at that point that we were going to get them.”

The Canadians said they have a fast burst at the end of races, and believe they would have caught the Japanese anyway. “Our strength is the last part of the race,” said Weidemann. “We’re all distance skaters, you know, we always make up the most amount of time in the last bit of the race.”

It was the third medal in Beijing for 26-year-old Weidemann, more than any other Canadian athlete at the 2022 Games. The Ottawa native also earned silver in the 5,000 metres and bronze in the 3,000 metres. She’s the first winter athlete from Canada to complete the bronze-silver-gold set at an Olympics. It was Canada’s 17th medal at the Beijing Games, and just its second gold.

Maltais, left, Weidemann and Blondin celebrate on the podium.Susana Vera/Reuters

Weidemann, Blondin and Maltais have had an undefeated season in team pursuit, and they top the World Cup standings. The last team pursuit race they lost was in last year’s world championship. “We were so salty after that race,” said Weidemann, who made the other two skaters golden tickets out of yellow construction paper after that world championship loss. All the women kept those tickets as a reminder that they had a golden race left in them that they needed to show.

Weidemann and Blondin, also from Ottawa, were on the team pursuit trio that placed fourth at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Japan won gold at those Olympics and has pushed Canada.

Maltais, 31, from Saguenay, Que., joined them afterward. She is multi-talented on skates of all varieties. This is her first Olympics on the long track after competing in the past three Winter Olympics in short track. She also skated in the 2015 Toronto Pan American Games as a summer athlete in inline skating. This is her second Olympic medal, following a silver in the 3,000-metre short-track relay at the 2014 Sochi Games.

“I came to long track thinking I could be a good team pursuit skater,” said Maltais. “I am really proud of what we have accomplished as a team.”

Blondin, left, Maltais and Weidemann in action. Maltais is from Saguenay, Que.; the others are from Ottawa.Phil Noble/Reuters

The team pursuit is beautiful to watch.

The three glide as one tight unit in superb synchronicity, their blades clicking rhythmically on the ice, their arms swinging in harmony. Their skates work closely as if interconnected like chugging pistons – close, but never too close as to trip one another. Their legs push together like one vehicle, crossing over in perfect concert as they round the corners, fighting the gravitational pull of the track. No woman can let her pace slip inside the pack, or the whole machine falls apart. Each woman takes a turn in front, while the others push as they stride.

To reach the final, they had to beat the Netherlands in a semi-final race earlier on Tuesday, and recover in time to go for the gold less than two hours later.

“We knew we could push the pace at every race and that we were going to recover between those two races,” said Maltais. “That’s what we kept remembering ourselves; we’re fit, we can do this.”

Maltais begins in the front of the six-lap race around the 400-metre oval. They prefer to limit the exchanges because each one slows the group up just a little. So they tried something last year that worked well and have stuck with it since: Maltais (5 foot 4) does 600 metres in front (1½ laps), then Blondin (5 foot 3) does the next lap and a half, and Weidemann, who stands 6 foot 1, leads the final three laps.

“The girls in the back end are able to push a little bit and they’re a little bit smaller,” explains their coach Remmelt Eldering. “So Izzy catches all the wind.”

Teammates comfort Nana Takagi after her fall.Ashley Landis/The Associated Press

The Canadians were cutting into the Japanese lead when Takagi fell. It’s unclear why she fell. “My mind hasn’t recovered from the fall. It’s hard for me to think or talk about it right now,” Takagi said.

She, her sister Miho Takagi and teammate Ayano Sato were crushed. “We regret so much not taking gold. We did what we can,” said her sister. “We made plans together on how to skate faster [and] we were confident in skating our best. Ending the race with a fall just made it hard to judge our performance, but still I think we raced our best.”

The Canadians related with the emotions from their rivals, the Japanese. “We very much respect their team, they’ve pushed the team pursuit for so long, they took it up another level for the women, and we’ve spent the last four years trying to catch them,” said Weidemann. “They show us nothing but respect. So we want to return that to them and we’re always proud to race them in a final.”

How does Olympic speed skating work? A visual guide

BEIJING 2022 SCHEDULE Qualification Medal FEBRUARY 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Speed skating began as a rapid form of transportation across frozen lakes and rivers in the Netherlands, before spreading across the channel to England. Passionate skaters included several kings of England, Marie Antoinette, Napoleon III and German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. Speed skating made its Olympic debut at Chamonix 1924 with men’s events. Women’s speed skating made its Olympic debut as a demonstration sport at Lake Placid Games 1932 before inclusion in the offical programme at Squaw Valley 1960. Against the clock format Skaters compete for the fastest times as individuals or as a team Skaters can reach up to 65 kph 1 2 3 3 Armband Skater starting in inner lane wears white, skater starting in outer lane wears red 1 Eyewear Enhances visibility and protects eyes from wind 2 Skin suit With aerodynamic hood made of low-friction fabric at the underarm and inner thigh areas while low-drag fabric covers the body 3 Clap skates Hinged blade remains in contact with the ice longer to produce a more efficient stride. The blade springs back to the boot when lifted and makes a “clap” which gave rise to its name 4 THE RINK Skaters race in pairs, counterclockwise, on two lanes of a 400-metre track and switch lanes every lap to ensure they travel the same distance. Start line Finish line 500m Start lines for the 3,000m and 5,000m races Finish line for the 1,000m race 1,000m 10,000m 1,500m 500m; 1,500m; 3,000m; 5,000m; 10,000m TECHNIQUE Starting line Back foot is angled 45° to the line for a powerful initial push Crouched position reduces air resistance, maximises force SOURCE: REUTERS BEIJING 2022 SCHEDULE Qualification Medal FEBRUARY 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Speed skating began as a rapid form of transportation across frozen lakes and rivers in the Netherlands, before spreading across the channel to England. Passionate skaters included several kings of England, Marie Antoinette, Napoleon III and German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. Speed skating made its Olympic debut at Chamonix 1924 with men’s events. Women’s speed skating made its Olympic debut as a demonstration sport at Lake Placid Games 1932 before inclusion in the offical programme at Squaw Valley 1960. Against the clock format Skaters compete for the fastest times as individuals or as a team Skaters can reach up to 65 kph 1 2 3 3 Armband Skater starting in inner lane wears white, skater starting in outer lane wears red 1 Eyewear Enhances visibility and protects eyes from wind 2 Skin suit With aerodynamic hood made of low-friction fabric at the underarm and inner thigh areas while low-drag fabric covers the body 3 Clap skates Hinged blade remains in contact with the ice longer to produce a more efficient stride. The blade springs back to the boot when lifted and makes a “clap” which gave rise to its name 4 THE RINK Skaters race in pairs, counterclockwise, on two lanes of a 400-metre track and switch lanes every lap to ensure they travel the same distance. Start line Finish line 500m Start lines for the 3,000m and 5,000m races Finish line for the 1,000m race 1,000m 10,000m 500m; 1,500m; 3,000m; 5,000m; 10,000m 1,500m TECHNIQUE Starting line Back foot is angled 45° to the line for a powerful initial push Crouched position reduces air resistance, maximises force SOURCE: REUTERS BEIJING 2022 FEBRUARY SCHEDULE 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Qualification Medal Speed skating began as a rapid form of transportation across frozen lakes and rivers in the Netherlands, before spreading across the channel to England. Passionate skaters included several kings of England, Marie Antoinette, Napoleon III and German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. Speed skating made its Olympic debut at Chamonix 1924 with men’s events. Women’s speed skating made its Olympic debut as a demonstration sport at Lake Placid Games 1932 before inclusion in the offical programme at Squaw Valley 1960. Against the clock format Skaters compete for the fastest times as individuals or as a team Armband Skater starting in inner lane wears white, skater starting in outer lane wears red Eyewear Enhances visibility and protects eyes from wind Skaters can reach up to 65 kph Clap skates Hinged blade remains in contact with the ice longer to produce a more efficient stride. The blade springs back to the boot when lifted and makes a “clap” which gave rise to its name Skin suit With aerodynamic hood made of low-friction fabric at the underarm and inner thigh areas while low-drag fabric covers the body EVENTS 500m 1,000m 1,500m 3,000m 5,000m 10,000m Mass Start Team Pursuit Men Women THE RINK Skaters race in pairs, counterclockwise, on two lanes of a 400-metre track and switch lanes every lap to ensure they travel the same distance. Start line Finish line Start lines for the 3,000m and 5,000m races 1,500m 1,000m 52 m 100 m 500m 10,000m 500m; 1,500m; 3,000m; 5,000m; 10,000m Finish line for the 1,000m race TECHNIQUE Starting line Back foot is angled 45° to the line for a powerful initial push Crouched position reduces air resistance, maximises force SOURCE: REUTERS (Return to top)

Our Olympic team has a daily newsletter that lands in your inbox every morning during the Games. Sign up today to join us in keeping up with medals, events and other news.