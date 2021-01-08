Dick Pound ‘can’t be certain’ Tokyo Games will be held as coronavirus surges in Japan

Open this photo in gallery The Olympic Rings stand near the National Stadium in Tokyo on Jan. 8, 2021. BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images

A senior member of the International Olympic Committee has said he “can’t be certain” the postponed Tokyo Olympics will open in slightly more than six months because of the surging pandemic in Japan and elsewhere.

The comments by Canadian IOC member Richard Pound to British broadcaster the BBC came as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency on Thursday for Tokyo and surrounding prefectures.

“I can’t be certain because the ongoing elephant in the room would be the surges in the virus,” Pound said speaking about the future of the Tokyo Games.

Story continues below advertisement

Japan’s emergency order, which is largely voluntary, will be in force until the first week of February.

Tokyo reported a record of 2,447 new cases on Thursday, a 50-per-cent increase from the previous day – which was also a record day. Japan has attributed more than 3,500 deaths to COVID-19, a relatively low total for a country of 126 million people.

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga believes vaccines hold the key for a safe Olympic Games this summer, but Tokyo locals are wary about the event going ahead at all. Reuters

It’s crunch time for Tokyo. Organizers say the Olympics will take place, but they are not expected to reveal concrete plans until spring. That’s about the same time the torch relay is slated to begin (March 25) with 10,000 runners crisscrossing the country for four months leading to the opening ceremony on July 23.

Pound also hinted athletes should be a high priority for a vaccine because they serve as “role models.” Pound’s comments seem to contradict IOC President Thomas Bach.

Bach said in a visit to Tokyo in November that athletes should be encouraged to get a vaccine, but would not be required to. He also indicated they should not be a priority, saying nurses, doctors and other health care workers should be first in line for a vaccine, ahead of healthy young athletes.

“Athletes are important role models, and by taking the vaccine they can send a powerful message that vaccination is not only about personal health, but also about solidarity and consideration for the well-being of others in their communities,” Pound said.

Pound, a former Olympic swimmer, went further in a separate interview with British broadcaster Sky News. He said giving athletes priority might be “the most realistic way of going ahead.”

Story continues below advertisement

“In Canada where we might have 300 or 400 athletes – to take 300 or 400 vaccines out of several million in order to have Canada represented at international even of this stature, character and level – I don’t think there would be any kind of public outcry about that,” he said.

Reports suggest that the vaccine rollout in Japan is likely to be slowed by the need for local clinical trials. Some vaccines might not be readily available until May, although Prime Minister Suga said some would be ready in February.

The Japanese public is becoming skeptical. A poll of 1,200 people last month by national broadcaster NHK showed 63 per cent favoured another postponement or cancellation.

The IOC has said the Olympics, first delayed by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, will not be postponed again and would be cancelled this time.

The budget for the Tokyo Olympics is also soaring. The new official budget is US$15.4-billion, which is US$2.8-billion more than the previous budget. The new costs are attributed to the delay.

Several audits by the Japanese government have said the costs are closer to at least US$25-billion. The University of Oxford in a study published four months ago – before delay costs were accounted for – said these are to be the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.

Story continues below advertisement

All but US$6.7-billion of Olympic funding is public money.