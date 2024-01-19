Skip to main content
Red deer, alta.
The Canadian Press

Canada’s Kerri Einarson defeated American Tabitha Peterson 7-4 on Thursday to remain unbeaten at the Grand Slam of Curling’s Co-op Canadian Open.

Einarson (3-0), the reigning national champion from Gimli, Man., scored three points in the second end and secured the victory with a deuce in the seventh.

In other round-robin games, Edmonton’s Selena Sturmay (1-2) posted a 6-1 win over Regina’s Jolene Campbell (0-3) and Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni (3-0) needed just five ends to complete a 7-1 rout of Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa (2-1).

Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones (2-1) dumped Rebecca Morrison 12-5 in the other early game at Servus Arena. The Scottish side remained winless at 0-3.

Later Thursday, Ottawa’s Rachel Homan (2-1) dealt Isabella Wrana (2-1) of Sweden her first loss with a 7-3 win.

Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg (3-0) remained undefeated by taking down Kate Cameron (0-3) of Winnipeg’s winless side 9-3. Chelsea Carey is filling in at skip for Cameron.

South Korea’s Eunjung Kim (2-1) beat winless American Delaney Strouse (0-3) 9-3 and South Korea’s Eun Ji Gim (2-1) defeated Winnipeg’s Kaitlyn Lawes (2-1) 6-3.

In men’s action, Bruce Mouat of Scotland (3-0) stayed perfect with a 6-3 victory over American Korey Dropkin during the afternoon draw.

American Daniel Casper (1-2) Kevin Koe of Calgary his first loss with a narrow 9-8 win by scoring one point in the eighth end.

Matt Dunstone of Winnipeg (2-1) beat Italy’s Joel Retornaz (1-2) 5-2 and Sweden’s Niklas Edin (1-2) earned a 7-3 win over Scotland’s James Craik (1-2).

In the final draw of the day, Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller (3-0) and Scotland’s Ross Whyte (3-0) stayed undefeated. Schwaller won 8-7 against Winnipeg’s Reid Carruthers (1-2) and Whyte dealt Calgary’s Brendan Bottcher (2-1) a 5-4 loss with two points in the eighth end.

Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., (2-1) won 4-1 against Saskatoon’s Mike McEwen, while Magnus Ramsfjell of Norway (1-2) earned a 5-4 victory against winless Michael Brunner of Switzerland (0-3).

Play continues through Sunday.

