Tokyo Olympics

Reigning Olympic champ Rosie MacLennan qualifies for women’s trampoline final

TOKYO
The Canadian Press
Rosie MacLennan of Canada competes in the women's trampoline gymnastics qualification during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Reigning Olympic champion Rosie MacLennan has reached the women’s trampoline final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 32-year-old from Toronto finished fourth in the qualification round at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Toronto’s Samantha Smith did not make the top-eight cut after finishing 14th in the 16-woman field.

The final will be held later in the day.

MacLennan won Olympic gold at the 2012 Games in London and defended her title four years later in Rio.

She finished seventh in her Olympic debut in 2008 at Beijing.

