Tokyo Olympics

Reigning Olympic wrestling champion Erica Wiebe loses opening bout at Tokyo

Chiba, Japan
The Canadian Press
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Wrestling - Freestyle - Women's 76kg - Last 16 - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - August 1, 2021. Epp Maee of Estonia and Erica Elizabeth Wiebe of Canada compete.

PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/Reuters

Canadian wrestler Erica Wiebe lost her opening bout Sunday morning at the Tokyo Games to leave her with only a slim chance of returning to the Olympic podium.

Wiebe dropped a 5-4 decision to Estonia’s Epp Maee in the women’s 76-kilogram round-of-16 matchup at the Makuhari Messe Hall.

Maee took an early five-point lead but the 2016 Olympic champion cut the deficit to one with scores for a takedown and an exposure.

Wiebe tried to pull even late in the second period but her attempts to score were stuffed.

Wiebe, from Stittsville, Ont., will only move into the repechage round for a chance at bronze if Maee wins her next two bouts.

The semifinals are scheduled for later Sunday and the medal bouts are set for Monday.

