 Skip to main content

Olympics

Register
AdChoices

Russia turns tables, accuses anti-doping whistle-blower of modifying key data

James Ellingworth
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Russia is blaming the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) star witness for modifying key laboratory data. His lawyer says that’s nonsense.

The Russian Investigative Committee (IC), a major law-enforcement agency, alleges that former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov remotely changed test results from abroad after fleeing to the United States in 2015.

“All the evidence obtained by the investigation shows that Rodchenkov and unidentified persons intentionally made changes in the electronic database to distort the parameters and indicators of Russian athletes’ doping samples,” IC spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Since leaving Russia, Rodchenkov has become a key witness for WADA, which ruled this month that the doping data – known as the LIMS database – was doctored to protect Russian athletes who failed drug tests while the data were in the custody of the IC.

Handing over the files in January was meant to be a Russian peace offering that could uncover past doping offences involving star Russian athletes. It’s turned into another legal battleground in the saga nearly six years on from Russia playing host to the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Rodchenkov’s lawyer said the new allegation against his client is a “farce.”

“Rodchenkov could not and did not log into the LIMS database,” Jim Walden said. “We are not aware of anyone else that logged in. The point is that this is all a charade.”

WADA this month banned Russia from next year’s Tokyo Olympics over the data manipulation, although Russian athletes can still compete as neutrals.

The IC alleges the data were edited from abroad in 2015 and 2016, but hasn’t fully explained WADA’s allegation that there were thousands of changes made in the weeks before Russia handed over the data archive in January, 2019. WADA says the changes were aimed at removing incriminating evidence against Russia. The IC’s Petrenko said that “access to this data by laboratory staff could not have been restricted due to the ongoing operation of the laboratory.”

Her statement also doesn’t address another key WADA claim, that false messages implicating Rodchenkov in corruption were spliced into the data archive.

Story continues below advertisement

Before the handover, WADA had its own copy of the database for comparison, provided in secret by an unnamed whistle-blower. Russia says the source was Rodchenkov, something his lawyer denies.

Petrenko protested that “foreign partners” hadn’t made Rodchenkov available for questioning.

“This is just another Russian lie,” Walden said. “They know where I am. I haven’t received a single request for an interview.”

With Russia planning a legal challenge to WADA’s sporting sanctions, the next step for Rodchenkov could be testifying at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the spring. His lawyer said he’s ready.

“If WADA or any other agency needs Grigory to testify, Grigory will uphold his promise to co-operate fully to help atone for his role,” Walden said.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies