Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, wipes her eyes during a training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing.David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva can continue to compete at the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test in December, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced Monday.

“CAS has decided to let Ms. Valieva continue her participation in the Beijing Winter Games 2022,” CAS director general Matthieu Reeb told reporters in the Chinese capital. He refused to answer any questions and left after reading a short statement.

Last Monday, the 15-year-old Valieva helped lift her team to gold medal position in the team skate, but both that result and her continued involvement in the Games were thrown into doubt by news the following day that she had failed a doping test.

That test had been taken in December, but the positive result for banned heart medication trimetazidine was not reported until over a month later, by a laboratory in Sweden. Russia’s anti-doping agency, which had cleared Valieva to take part in the Olympics, blamed the delay on staffing problems at the lab caused by the coronavirus.

Multiple bodies, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), appealed the decision to allow Valieva to skate after news of the positive test. News of her result sparked anger and widespread criticism over the continued involvement of Russian athletes in the Olympics, after the country was banned for doping. Valieva and her compatriots compete under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

In its decision Monday, CAS dismissed the appeals and lifted a provisional suspension imposed on Valieva, who has been training ahead of the women’s solo event, which begins Tuesday.

The court cited Valieva’s age and the “irreparable harm” she might suffer were she stripped of the right to participate in the Olympics.

“The panel considered fundamental principles of fairness, proportionality, irreparable harm, and the relative balance of interests as between the applicants and the athlete, who did not test positive during the Olympic Games in Beijing and is still subject to a disciplinary procedure on the merits following the positive anti-doping test undertaken in December 2021,” it said in the decision.

CAS emphasized the “serious issues of untimely notification of the results” in its decision.

“Such late notification was not her fault, in the middle of the Olympic Winter Games,” the ruling said.

Earlier, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the awarding of medals for the team event cannot go ahead until the doping case is addressed.

“That will probably not be sorted out during this Games and that is something regrettable, but we have to follow the process,” Adams said.

The court said that “it was not requested to rule on the merits of this case, nor to examine the legal consequences relating to the results of the team event in figure skating, as such issues will be examined in other proceedings.”

Were Valieva’s team to be disqualified, that would likely see Team USA move into gold position, Japan into silver, and pull Canada up into bronze.

Two of the skaters on that Canadian team were on the ice Monday, hours before the CAS decision was announced. Speaking to The Globe after a 7th place finish in the ice dance, Paul Poirier said that he and partner Piper Gilles had not given the matter “any thought, to be honest.”

“It’s something that’s not in our hands,” Poirier said. “With the way the situation has been proceeding, we really don’t have a lot of information.”

American ice dancer Evan Bates, part of the silver place team, said that “I hope the resolution, when it does come, will bring some closure for everybody involved.”

“And we can all move on from this and hopefully have a moment where we can stand on the podium,” he added. “Because our team earned a medal and we really want that moment on the podium that we earned.”

With a report from Reuters.

