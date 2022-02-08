Canada's Jocelyne Larocque, left, and Russian Olympic Committee's Polina Bolgareva battle for the puck during a preliminary round game at the Beijing Olympics, on Feb. 7.Petr David Josek/The Associated Press

Another Russian women’s hockey player has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing against Canada.

Russian Olympic Committee team coach Evgeny Bobariko tells state news agency RIA Novosti that Polina Bolgareva tested positive.

The forward played against Canada in a game Monday which was delayed because of virus concerns on both teams before the Russians and Canadians agreed to start the game in masks. The Canadians kept their masks on and won 6-1.

The Russians removed theirs at the start of the third period.

Bobariko says the team found out about the positive test after arriving back at the Olympic Village following the game.

Russia has eight players unavailable in Beijing because of the virus and another player was left in Moscow after a positive test. Bobariko says “I don’t know how it’s happening.”

