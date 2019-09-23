 Skip to main content

Olympics Simon Whitfield, Christine Girard among Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame’s 2019 class

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Triathlete Simon Whitfield waves the Canadian Flag after he was named the official flagbearer for the London Olympics in this 2012 photo. Whitfield has been named to the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame.

The Canadian Press

Four athletes, two teams, a coach and a pair of builders will be inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame this year.

The class of 2019 includes two-time Olympic medal-winning diver Alex Despatie of Laval, Que., two-time Olympic medal-winning weightlifter Christine Girard of Rouyn-Noranda, Que., two-time Olympic medal-winning triathlete Simon Whitfield of Victoria, B.C., and four-time Olympic medal-winning diver Emilie Heymans of Greenfield Park, Que.

The gold medal-winning women’s hockey team from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the bronze medal-winning women’s soccer team from the 2012 London Games also will go into the hall.

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will enter the hall along with two builders inducted posthumously – 2010 Vancouver bid corporation volunteer chairman and chief executive officer Jack Poole and long-time Toronto Star sports reporter Randy Starkman.

The inaugural winner of the Randy Starkman Award – given to a Canadian national team athlete who has used their sporting excellence for the benefit of the community – will be named at the induction ceremony on Oct. 23.

Since 1949, the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame has inducted 429 athletes, teams, coaches, and builders.

