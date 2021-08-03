Simone Biles didn’t have her dream Tokyo Olympics, but she made more impact in reminding us that stars are humans, too

Open this photo in gallery Bronze medalist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium. MIKE BLAKE/Reuters

There is an alternate universe in which Simone Biles shows up in Tokyo, feels great and wins six gold medals.

That version of Biles goes front page for a couple of days, but it doesn’t take long before headline writers run out of ways to say, “Amazing!” By the time we reach this point in the proceedings, people are getting a little weary of so much sustained excellence.

Alterna-Biles flies home, does the talk shows, goes to the White House and then what? There are no more mountains to vault. That Biles doesn’t end in Japan, but she begins to.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, things went wrong for Biles here, and something more interesting happened.

On Tuesday, Biles reappeared after a week to complete in her one and only individual competition of the Tokyo Games.

The balance beam isn’t Biles’ best discipline. She’s only won – pffft – three world championships in it. At the Rio Games in 2016, the beam was the only individual event in which Biles didn’t place first.

In pro sports, a reveal as big as Tuesday night’s would have taken hours to get going. At an Olympic gymnastics competition, it was wedged between men’s parallel bars and horizontal bars.

Biles was the third woman up. No prelims. She got up there, flipped around with the sort of ease you bring to staying upright on sidewalks, hit a landing and put her hand to her heart. Fin.

Did she win? No.

She was in second place after her turn. She finished third behind the event’s last competitor and winner, Guan Chenchen, and silver medalist Tang Xijing.

Story continues below advertisement

After Guan planted her routine, as is the saccharine custom of gymnastics, Biles lined up with everyone else to hug her. Even poor Ellie Black, the Canadian that Guan had just knocked off the podium, was expected to chase the Chinese teen winner around for a post-gut-punch embrace.

Afterward, Biles said she’d decided at the last minute to change her dismount to one she hasn’t used in years.

“On the beam is easy. I’ve always been able to do it,” Biles said. “It’s just coming off.”

Ho hum. Tough week, bunch of stuff went wrong, had to scramble last minute, finished third best in the entire world at something. You know how it goes.

If Biles is disappointed, she needn’t be. She has succeeded here in ways that – forget about “unlikely” – were uninvented a week ago.

She came to Tokyo as a very famous athlete. Had things gone to plan, she would have left a little more famous. Now she has become something much bigger than that.

Story continues below advertisement

This was about more than a debate about the perils of fame, or a disingenuous conversation about what athletes owe their teammates, or even about mental health. Those aren’t new conversations.

What was new was the most observed athlete in the world, in the very moment that observation was occurring, turning to the audience and saying, ‘You do realize I’m a person, right?’

Tokyo Olympics twist: Simone Biles’s legacy may be her courage to look after herself, not the IOC

In Tokyo, Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka share mental-health struggles as Japan confronts workaholic culture

Athletes are always talking to us. They never shut up about the big play or how being traded feels. But we don’t hear from them while they’re on the field of play, and certainly not so that they describe their fears and vulnerabilities to us.

When the camera was on her, Biles took hold of it, turned it just so, and showed the audience how things look from her point of view.

Speaking without affect or apology, she made an easy-to-understand argument – that just because this looks like fun, that doesn’t mean it is fun.

Revolutions start when the middle class gets on board. That’s who Biles was talking to – the overprogrammed kids who are up at all hours to get to hockey practice; the parents who feel like they have to keep up with the after-school-activity Joneses down the block; the people with enough spare time and disposable income to devote themselves talmudically to following the hometown team.

Story continues below advertisement

These groups are the foundation of the system that created Biles. She is every soccer mom’s and football dad’s fantasy of accomplishment. She just got to the highest peak of that system and said, “No thanks.”

That is revolutionary. What happened next was more so.

Despite what celebrities wanted people to believe on Instagram – “Only I, another famous person, understand what you are going through, Simone. Don’t let the peasants get you down” – there was no blowback. The complete opposite, in fact. Every tastemaker everywhere rushed in to embrace Biles.

Far more importantly, real people got it. People who don’t care about sports got it. People who hate the rich and famous got it.

Because everybody has had a really bad day at work, and everybody gets scared sometimes.

That made sense to people. If the reporting of this incident was needlessly breathless (pulling yourself out of a major sports meet takes guts, but it’s not an act of superhuman bravery) none of that is Biles’ fault. Despite the heat coming off the takes, she kept a cool head.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, the Sports Industrial Complex was bent to Biles’ humanist perspective. She quit on the Olympics during their biannual sweeps season, and even the Olympics was out there saying, “Congratulations, and thank you for sinking our ratings!”

That is something more than fame or influence. That is control.

In that alternate universe, Biles matters less as you read this than she did when she was doing it. Her days of being watched and listened to are coming to an end.

This column is wondering whether she can be considered the greatest Olympian in history, what with that bronze screwing up her gold straight (answer: no, because this event’s meaning is too nuanced to be defined by wins alone).

And that is probably a wrap on Simone Biles as a thing. Maybe she’d pop up on a future Olympics broadcast or become a correspondent-at-large for NBC. But outside her milieu, like a lot of other really great amateur athletes, pretty soon she’d be hard to place.

Now Biles is something else entirely. Once she gets home from Tokyo, her options are panoptic.

Story continues below advertisement

Obviously, she can have any job or deal she wants. That’s the least of it.

If she wants to, she can lead a movement. She can promote worthy causes and help people. She might even speak for a generation.

As possible outcomes go, it sounds a little better than a grip-and-grin on the White House lawn and then having to go look for a job.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.