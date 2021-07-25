 Skip to main content
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Skylar Park planning ahead for next Olympics after elimination from Tokyo Games in taekwondo

Rachel Brady
Chiba, Japan
Open this photo in gallery

Skylar Park, from Winnipeg, Man., walks with her coach and father Jae Park after losing to Taiwan’s Chia-Ling Lo in the Women’s 57Kg Taekwondo quarter-final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Canadian Press

Skylar Park is leaving her first Olympics without the medal she expected in taekwondo, but she plans to try again in three years with her two younger brothers along as teammates.

The highly-touted 22-year-old from Winnipeg – ranked number three in the world in her 57-kg weight class – spoke through tears on Sunday after losing out in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. At a Games that banned all foreign fans, Park was able to have her father Jae and 20-year-old brother Tae-Ku by her side – as coach and sparring partner.

She wanted a gold medal not just for herself, but for them too. She wanted it in the sport they all love, the one at the heart of their family business in Winnipeg, Tae Ryong Park Taekwondo Academy. The oldest sibling, she was the first to qualify for an Olympics, ahead of brothers Tae-Ku and Braven, who share that dream too.

“Right now I’m disappointed, it stings,” said Park, wiping away tears. “I wanted that gold medal really badly but today wasn’t the day… it’s disappointing when you have so much support behind you not to get the results you want.”

Park has little experience with losing. She’s been collecting medals aplenty since 2016, when she took gold at the world junior championships. In 2019, she earned bronze at the worlds and silver at the Pan Am Games. Just last month, she won gold at the Pan Am Championships in Cancun, and was so confident in Mexico that she did another competition there in the 62-kg class for an extra challenge, making it all the way to the final.

She came to Tokyo ranked number three in the world in the 57-kg class. The hopeful for gold was widely featured in pre-Olympic stories, even appeared in the Canadian Olympic Committee’s brand campaign.

Before her first fight in Tokyo on Sunday in the Round of 16, her father noticed she looked “amazing in warmups, she was on fire”. The Canadian bounced out into the darkened arena toward the octagonal-shaped competition floor with a beaming smile as the announcer bellowed her name.

The stands during this strange COVID-19-impacted Olympics were empty except for pockets of fellow taekwondo athletes. Dramatic music played between rounds, and coloured spotlights flashed about the arena.

Park slipped behind by six points in one shaky spurt of the second round against Australian Stacey Hymer. Park re-convened for one minute with her dad between rounds of the three-round contest, their bond clearly evident. She sat and dangled her legs off the stage to rest, as Jae Park, in his red Canada jacket came out of his box to coach her up. Each time he wrapped his arm about his daughter in a sort of half-hug, nestling an ice pack on her neck.

The Canadian rebounded and salvaged the victory 25-15 to advance to the final eight. While she won that one, Park’s father could tell something was off.

“Her first two rounds weren’t very good, she came back in the third round and as soon as she got off the mats I said how are you feeling?,” recalled her father. “She said ‘Dad, this is so different… I don’t know what it is, but I just feel like this is so different.’”

Her second fight seemed to slog along agonizingly. She bounced and stared at tall, lanky Lo Chia-Ling from Chinese Taipei for long stretches and neither woman landed many points for much of it. Lo lead 2-0 after the first round, and then 8-2 after the next.

Park had beat this opponent twice before. But this one didn’t look good from the start.

Trailing 8-2 going into the final round, Park’s father soothed her with an ice pack. He toweled off her brow and pulled her close to him before sending his daughter back out there to try and fight off elimination.

In the final round time ticked away as if uncontrollably. The Canadian tried mightily to kick and spin for points, but little would land.

“Just being in the environment today here I think, it’s anyone’s game really, and that’s one thing that I’ve learned here at the Olympics,” said Park. “No matter what happened in the past, whoever comes to fight today is the one that’s going to win.”

She lost 18-7 and then came the most agonizing moments of her Olympics. Park had to wait through Lo’s next fight – if the fighter from Chinese Taipei won, the Canadian would remain in the competition and fight in the repechage round. If Lo lost, Park was done.

The Parks watched from the stands. American Anastasija Zolotic dominated the fighter from Chinese Taipei and Park’s Olympics came to a premature close.

Her brother was her sparring partner in Tokyo – bigger and tougher now than the little brother she used to beat up on when they were little. He warmed up his sister, tried to mimic her possible opponents, got her water, even helped pack her bags. Then in a one more act of support, he stood next to her as she met the media through tears.

“Hopefully there will be three of us at the Olympics in three years time,” she said, imagining a trio of Park siblings competing at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Her dad said the Olympics had been unlike anything they’d experienced, sitting in the same dining halls with decorated Canadian Olympians and famous NBA players.

“That’s all part of the experience, but part of the pressure too,” he said. “I have sadness for my daughter. I don’t want to see her cry.”

When the going got tough, her father told her not to focus on it being the Olympics, just to think of it as any other completion.

“I’m second-guessing that from a coach’s perspective. Maybe I should have said these are the Olympics, let’s go.”

The delayed Tokyo Olympics shortens the time until the next one. It isn’t so far away.

“Next one in Paris, we’ll be better prepared,” said her father. “Hopefully Canada is proud of her. As a family we certainly are.”

