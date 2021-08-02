 Skip to main content
Sports court denied Belarus runner’s appeal to compete in the 200 metre heats

TOKYO
The Associated Press
The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya failed in a legal action to be allowed to run in the 200 meters heats.

The court revealed early Tuesday the legal steps Tsimanouskaya took while she was also seeking a humanitarian visa to avoid returning to Belarus, where she believes her life would be in danger.

CAS says it denied Tsimanouskaya’s request for an interim ruling Monday morning to overturn Belarus Olympic officials’ refusal to let her race in the 200. The heats were held Monday morning and semi-finals in the evening session at the Olympic Stadium.

Later Monday, Tsimanouskaya went to Poland’s embassy in Tokyo and has been given a visa to enter that country.

Tsimanouskaya sought and got protection from Japanese authorities at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Sunday evening to avoid returning to Belarus. She had been fiercely criticized in the autocratic country for using social media to criticize Belarus track officials in Tokyo.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

April Ross is the last medallist standing in the Olympic beach volleyball women’s bracket.

The American 2016 bronze medallist and her partner ousted defending champion Laura Ludwig of Germany on Tuesday and advanced to the semifinals at the Shiokaze Park venue. Ross, who also has a silver medal from London, is the last woman remaining who has reached the podium at a previous Summer Games.

This time, Ross is playing with Olympic first-timer Alix Klineman. They beat Ludwig and her new partner Maggie Kozuch 21-19, 21-19.

Ross and Klineman are the U.S.’s last hopes for a beach volleyball medal in Tokyo. The sport’s birthplace has never been shut out in the Olympics.

