Start time of Canada-Sweden women’s soccer gold-medal game changed to evening

Open this photo in gallery Jessie Fleming of Team Canada looks on during the women's soccer semifinal match between USA and Canada. Naomi Baker/Getty Images AsiaPac

Olympic organizers are changing the start time of the women’s soccer gold-medal game between Canada and Sweden.

A Canada Soccer spokesperson confirms the match will now be played Friday night (9 p.m. local time, or 8 a.m. Eastern Time) at International Stadium Yokohama.

The kickoff was originally set for Friday morning (11 a.m. local time, Thursday 10 p.m. ET) at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

Both teams requested a time change due to concerns about the players’ health and safety.

Temperatures have hovered in the mid-30s all week in the Tokyo area and the forecast is calling for more of the same Friday afternoon.

It’s Canada’s first-ever appearance in the Olympic women’s soccer final.

