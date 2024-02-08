Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Summer McIntosh reacts after winning the women's 200m butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 27, 2023.Eugene Hoshiko/The Canadian Press

With only 168 days to go until the opening of the Paris Olympics, Summer McIntosh has thrown down the gauntlet.

The Toronto teen defeated swim queen Katie Ledecky of the United States in an 800-metre freestyle event in Orlando on Thursday and set a Canadian record in the process.

The 17-year-old McIntosh swam the women’s 800 metres in 8 minutes 11.39 seconds to finish first at the Southern Zone South Sectional Championships meet and beat Ledecky by nearly six full seconds. Ledecky, the three-time defending Olympic gold medalist in the event, came in second at 8:17.12 while American Brinkleigh Hansen was third with 8:47.57.

Ledecky had not been beaten in an 800-metre final since 2010, when she was 13. She set a world record of 8:04.79 in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Before Thursday night, Ledecky had swum the best 29 times in the event’s history. Her long-standing streak in the 800-metre freestyle is considered one of the most impressive winning streaks in swimming.

And now, according to Meet Mobile, McIntosh is the second-fastest woman in history in the 800 metres.

McIntosh shattered the previous Canadian record of 8:20.19 set by Brittany MacLean of Toronto at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships.

A four-time world championship gold medalist, McIntosh also holds the Canadian records in the 200-metre (1:53.65) and 400-metre freestyles (3:56.08).

McIntosh was chosen as the 2023 Canadian Press female athlete of the year for defending her world titles in the 200-metre butterfly and 400-metre individual medley in Fukuoka, Japan, to become a double world champion in back-to-back years.

After placing fourth in the 400 metre freestyle in Fukuoka in her first race – she was a silver medalist in 2022 – McIntosh rallied with a bronze in the 200 free before climbing to the top of the podium in her next two races.

She capped her four-medal meet swimming the freestyle anchor leg to help the women’s medley relay team take bronze and qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Two world records at Canadian trials in March set the stage for her banner world championship.

McIntosh beat by almost half a second the previous 400 IM world record set by Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu at the 2016 Olympic Games, and lowered the 400 freestyle record by just over a quarter of a second.

The Canadian was the first swimmer in history to hold both the 400 IM and 400 freestyle world records at the same time, which McIntosh did for almost four months until Australia’s Ariarne Titmus reclaimed the freestyle record in Fukuoka in July.

McIntosh put an exclamation mark on her year by ending Ledecky’s 11-year run of 400-metre freestyle victories in American pools. And now, she’s thrown Ledecky off the 800-metre pedestal, too.

Staff, with The Canadian Press