A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has qualified for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Rowing Canada says on social media that Jacob Wassermann has earned Canada a country quota spot in an event known as PR1 men’s single sculls.

The 24-year-old, who trains in Saskatoon, recently competed for Canada in a continental qualification regatta in Rio de Janeiro.

Wassermann played goal for the Broncos.

He is one of 13 survivors of the deadly 2018 bus crash, which left him paralyzed.

Sixteen people were killed when the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a semi truck at a rural intersection in Saskatchewan.