Skip to main content
Red deer, alta.
The Canadian Press

Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg defeated Winnipeg’s Kaitlyn Lawes 6-4 on Friday night to remain unbeaten at the Grand Slam of Curling’s Co-op Canadian Open.

Hasselborg (4-0) secured the win when Lawes (1-3) rubbed a guard with her final throw of the eighth end.

South Korea’s Eunjung Kim (3-1) posted a 7-2 win over Sweden’s Isabella Wrana (2-2) and South Korea’s Eun Ji Gim (3-1) earned a 7-3 victory over Winnipeg’s Kate Cameron (0-4). Chelsea Carey subbed in at skip for Cameron’s team.

Ottawa’s Rachel Homan (3-1) rolled to an 8-3 rout of American Delaney Strouse (0-4) in the other night game at Servus Arena.

Ross Whyte and Bruce Mouat of Scotland led the men’s standings at 4-0 with Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller.

Play continues through Sunday.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe