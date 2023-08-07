Team Canada enjoyed a three-medal day at the UCI Cycling World Championships on Monday.

After making the top four in the women’s C3 Individual pursuit qualifiers on Wednesday, Keely Shaw of Midale, Sask., was guaranteed a medal as she raced the gold final against Emily Petricola of Australia. With her time of 3:50.004, she took silver finishing 7.094 seconds behind her opponent.

Mel Pemble of Victoria, B.C., and Tarek Dahab of Beloeil, Que., both impressed in the time trial event, with Pemble clinching the bronze medal in the women’s C3 category, stopping the clock 2.220s behind Keiko Suguira of Japan who posted a time of 39.184.

Dahab was close to the men’s C2 podium, finishing fourth with a personal best time of 1:11.918, only 1.971s behind the leader, Alexandre Leaute of France.

Determined to bring some hardware home, Dylan Bibic of Mississauga, Ont., was on a mission in the elite men’s elimination race. With only two riders remaining, it came down to a sprint between Bibic and Ethan Vernon of Great Britain, who ultimately took the win, letting Bibic walk away with the silver medal.