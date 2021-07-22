 Skip to main content
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Highlights from our reporters on the ground at the Summer Games

The Tokyo Olympics will be the strangest Games on record.

No fans in the crowd, no cheering allowed, an Olympic village devoid of its usual boisterous energy, and a host city under a state-of-emergency because of COVID-19 infections – Tokyo will be unlike any previous Games.

Here, we will collect behind-the-scenes moments – the odd, offbeat and heartfelt moments – from our reporters on the ground at the Summer Games.

Day 0 in Tokyo

Melissa Tait, Globe and Mail photographer

Open this photo in gallery

The entrance to the Tokyo Big Sight, the largest convention centre in Japan where the press centre is housed for the Tokyo Olympics. On July 22 – one day before the opening ceremony – it seemed quieter than expected, and by the end of the day was practically empty.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

The first day I spent in Japan preparing for what has to be the strangest Olympics of modern times was about 300 times less hectic than I’d imagined.

The lead-up to the Olympics was full of spreadsheets and PDFs about COVID-19 predeparture requirements. We were full of confusion and anxieties over co-ordinating where our team would get tested in Canada, setting up health monitoring apps, and ordering test kits for when we were actually in Tokyo. It’s been intense. I half expected crowds of people to be running past, each person clutching bundles of test kits and yelling about being locked out of an infection control system once we arrived at the main press centre.

Open this photo in gallery

Staff wait to direct press members to COVID-19 testing inside the press centre.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Instead, the testing area was nearly empty. For much of the day the entire centre seemed empty. So quiet. I haven’t been to a press centre at the Olympics before, but after experiences at other major sporting events, I expected a lot more yelling and running around. I’m really hoping this is good foreshadowing for the rest of the Games.

Open this photo in gallery

Staff prepare vials for COVID-19 testing kits at the Tokyo Olympics. The space appears to be ready for lines, but was empty for most of the day.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

