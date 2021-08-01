 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Tokyo Olympic organizers investigate outdoor drinking party in athletes village

The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An outdoor drinking party at the athletes village that broke rules designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 at the Games is being investigated, Tokyo Olympic officials said Sunday.

Organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said “multiple athletes” and other team officials were drinking alcohol at the park within the village late Friday. Police arrived after the incident, Muto said at a news briefing, without identifying the athletes or any team involved or what action, if any, officers took.

The 11,000 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics were warned before the Games that drinking alcohol in groups was a breach of the so-called playbook rules intended to limit COVID-19 infections.

Story continues below advertisement

Athletes were told they could drink alone in their rooms at the complex of 21 residential towers next to Tokyo Bay.

In the most serious cases of rule-breaking, athletes can be removed from the village and have their Olympic credential taken away.

“We are investigating the situation and based on the result we are to take appropriate action,” Muto said through an interpreter.

Two medal-winning athletes lost their Olympic accreditation during the week for taking an authorized tourist trip outside the village.

Vazha Margvelashvili and Lasha Shavdatuashvili, who both won silver medals for Georgia in judo, were seen near Tokyo Tower on Tuesday after their events finished, which Muto described as a “clear and serious violation” of the rules.

The Georgian embassy in Tokyo later apologized for the incident.

Athletes are under strict orders not to go outside the Olympic bubble and mix with people living in Japan to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

Tokyo and the rest of Japan are both recording record numbers of daily COVID-19 cases during the Olympics, which are being held amid a state of emergency in the city and neighboring prefectures.

The tally of Olympic-accredited people who tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1 rose to 264 in figures announced Sunday. Tokyo organizers said one athlete who stayed in the village was among 18 new cases.

A total of 27 athletes are among the 264 overall cases, though not all stayed in the athletes village.

The overall total includes 108 visitors to Japan, with 35 identified in more than 41,000 mandatory tests taken upon arrival at airports in Japan.

Muto said one Games-accredited visitor to Japan was being treated in the hospital, though no person infected had serious symptoms.

Asked if holding the Olympics had contributed to the rising number of infections in Japan, Muto repeated previous comments from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that there was “no correlation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Muto did acknowledge concern about the number of infections among contractors living in Japan who were working at the Olympics. They account for 135 of the 264 cases.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies