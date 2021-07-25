Tokyo Olympics: Canada secures second Olympic medal with synchronized diving silver

Open this photo in gallery Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini Beaulieu of Canada win silver in Women's 3m Springboard Synchro ANTONIO BRONIC/Reuters

Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu have secured Canada’s second medal of the Tokyo Games, with a silver in the women’s three-metre synchronized springboard event. The Canadians were placed sixth after the first two dives but overcame their nerves as the event wore on. In the final three dives, the pair pulled away to finish with a total score of 300.78. Tennis: Felix Auger-Aliassime’s opponent Max Purcell of Australia pulled off a surprise upset by defeating the Montrealer in men’s singles play. Purcell, ranked 190th overall, replaced two-time defending gold medalist Andy Murray last minute after Murray withdrew due to a right quadricep sprain. Auger-Aliassime still has time to redeem his performance. He will be competing in men’s mixed doubles with teammate Gabriela Dabrowski later this week. Canadian Press

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s opponent Max Purcell of Australia pulled off a surprise upset by defeating the Montrealer in men’s singles play. Purcell, ranked 190th overall, replaced two-time defending gold medalist Andy Murray last minute after Murray withdrew due to a right quadricep sprain. Auger-Aliassime still has time to redeem his performance. He will be competing in men’s mixed doubles with teammate Gabriela Dabrowski later this week. Swimming: Canada’s women’s 4 x 100 metre freestyle relay team won a silver medal late last night – the country’s first of the Games. The young team finished in a time of 3:32.78, with Australia winning gold in a world-record time of 3:29.69, while the U.S. finished third in 3:32.81.

Skylar Park of Winnipeg fell to Taiwan’s Chai-Ling Lo after reaching the women’s taekwondo quarter-final. Earlier this morning, Park bested Australia’s Stacey Hymer to advance to this stage in the competition. Park and Lo began their bout cautiously before Lo eked in a trunk kick with 19 seconds left in the opening round. Park ramped up the aggression in the final round but Lo could not be caught. Softball: Japan defeated Canada in softball 1-0 in extra innings, closing our window of opportunity to make it to the finals. Canada will play for bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and is assured a spot in the top 4. Canada has never won a softball medal at any Olympics, though came close with a fourth place showing at Beijing in 2008. Canadian Press

After a long fight to reach the Tokyo Olympics, Mandy Bujold was eliminated from the women’s boxing competition by Serbia’s Nina Radovanovic in her opening bout. Bujold had earlier won a human rights claim against the International Olympic Committee after she had been left out of consideration for the Tokyo Games. Tennis: After lighting the Olympic cauldron on Friday, Naomi Osaka defeated her first Olympic rival of the Tokyo Games, Zheng Saisai of China, early today. The match was her first in nearly two months after taking a mental health break and skipping the French Open and Wimbledon. Other top-ranked tennis players haven’t fared as well, with top-ranked Ash Barty falling to 48th-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain. Associated Press

So far, China has the most gold medals, five, followed by Japan with three and the United States and Korea tied with two each. Canada has two silver medals.







Olympic highlights for July 25

Today’s Olympic events are just getting started. Check back here for highlights as the day continues.

Tokyo Olympic events to watch tomorrow, July 26

Swimming: Canadians Penny Oleksiak, Summer McIntosh and Kylie Masse hit the pool for various events, with medals on the line in the 400-metre freestyle and 100-metre backstroke.

Check the full Olympic schedule for the latest event times and competitors.

