Tokyo Olympics: Canada women’s soccer team looks to upset U.S. as semifinal underway

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Nichelle Prince, left, and United States' Crystal Dunn go for a header during a women's semifinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Fernando Vergara/The Associated Press

Canada women's soccer plays for upset against U.S. in epic 2012 semifinal rematch: After defeating Brazil in the quarterfinals, Canada's women's soccer team aim to upset their rival the United States, current world champion, in the semifinal this morning. The match is underway, and should Canada win, they will have a shot at a gold medal in the final on August 5. If they lose, Canada will still have a chance to reach the podium and repeat the bronze, which they have won in the two previous Olympics. The Canada-U.S. competition is a rematch of the epic 4-3 result in the 2012 Olympic semifinal — considered the greatest game of women's soccer ever played.

After defeating Brazil in the quarterfinals, Canada’s women’s soccer team aim to upset their rival the United States, current world champion, in the semifinal this morning. The match is underway, and should Canada win, they will have a shot at a gold medal in the final on August 5. If they lose, Canada will still have a chance to reach the podium and repeat the bronze, which they have won in the two previous Olympics. The Canada-U.S. competition is a rematch of the epic 4-3 result in the 2012 Olympic semifinal — considered the greatest game of women’s soccer ever played. Andre De Grasse, Penny Oleksiak reach greater heights with latest bronze: Over the weekend, Canada bagged two more bronze medals. Andre De Grasse secured one in the 100-m, becoming the first Canadian man to reach the Tokyo podium against a backdrop of unsettling false starts and a lacklustre atmosphere. With his fourth overall Olympic medal, De Grasse arguably joins the greats in Canada’s rich sprinting history. He has a shot at yet another medal in the 200-m this week. Meanwhile, Canada’s swim team leave Tokyo with a sixth medal in the 4x100-m medley relay. This made Penny Oleksiak, with her seventh medal, Canada’s most decorated Olympian ever.

Canadians to watch today: This morning, catch Canada's Matthew Hughes and John Gay in the men's 3000m steeplechase (8:15 a.m. ET) and Andrea Seccafien in the women's 5000m (8:40 a.m. ET), both medal events. In the evening, watch Canada's men's volleyball team take on ROC in their quarterfinal match (8:00 p.m. ET) and Andre De Grasse in his 200-m heat race (10:21 p.m. ET).

Simone Biles returns: Simone Biles is returning to competition in Tokyo. The 2016 Olympic champion will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles is returning to competition in Tokyo. The 2016 Olympic champion will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health. Raven Saunders’ podium protest: The standoff over free speech between the International Olympic Committee and U.S. Olympic officials continued Tuesday, as the IOC grappled with what to do if the Americans refused to penalize an athlete for violating rules limiting demonstrations on the medal podium. On Sunday night, Raven Saunders, a U.S. shot putter, delivered the first political demonstration on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics when she raised her arms and crossed them in the shape of an X shortly after receiving her silver medal as an act “for oppressed people.”

Belarusian athlete seeks asylum: A Belarusian athlete who refused to board a flight after she said she was taken to the airport against her wishes walked into Poland's embassy in Tokyo on Monday. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, would seek asylum with Poland, said a member of the local Belarus community who was in touch with her.

Canoe/kayak: It was a good first day on the water for Canada's canoe/kayak team at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday as three of five boats qualified for the semifinals at the Sea Forest Waterway. Quebec's Andreanne Langlois and Nova Scotia's Michelle Russell both advanced to the next round of the women's 200-metre kayak single semifinals

Beach volleyball: Canada has sent its second team to the quarterfinals of the women's beach volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics. Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes overpowered Spain in their match, defeating the Spaniards in straight sets 21-13, 21-13.

Globe visual journalist Melissa Tait is in Tokyo capturing Canada’s athletes as they chase the podium.

Canada’s Andre de Grasse won the men’s 100m bronze medal. He walked the track at an empty Olympic Stadium in an odd, essentially silent celebration. With spectators barred due to COVID-19, the premiere Olympic event was just as odd as the rest of these Games. @globeandmail pic.twitter.com/PXR9mzbQD1 — 🚀Melissa Tait (@meltait) August 1, 2021

Rugby Canada CEO believes organization can turn corner after complaints of abuse, coach firings and poor Tokyo showing

The head of Rugby Canada says he did not know that female players felt they were being bullied and harassed. But now that two top coaches have left – John Tait pushed to resign in April, Jamie Cudmore fired last Friday – Rugby Canada chief executive officer Allen Vansen said he believes his organization has removed everyone that needs to be removed. Vansen would not commit to targets for the representation of women or minorities in Rugby Canada, nor will he make public the results of an investigation into Tait. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Vansen said the turmoil around Tait’s departure may have contributed to the disappointing ninth-place finish for the Canadian rugby women’s sevens on Saturday. The team won bronze in 2016 and was expected to at least equal that outcome in Tokyo. Read Nathan VanderKlippe’s full story here.

