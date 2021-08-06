Tokyo Olympics: Canada women’s soccer team eyes gold as final set to kick off, 8:00 a.m. ET

Open this photo in gallery The Canadian women’s soccer team celebrates their 1-0 semi-final win over the USA at an empty Ibaraki Kashima Stadium on Monday. Canada won on a penalty kick goal, putting Canada through into the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Latest Olympic highlights

OLYMPIC EVENTS FOR AUG. 6

Canada eyes gold as women’s soccer final kicks off: After upsetting the United States in the semifinal, Canada is set to face Sweden in the women’s soccer final this morning (8 a.m. ET) in pursuit of a gold medal. Being guaranteed at least a silver, Canada is poised to improve from consecutive bronze medals in Rio 2016 and London 2012 regardless of today’s result. The final match received special attention in its leadup this week as kickoff was rescheduled from morning to evening. This followed requests from both women’s soccer teams as they expressed concerns for players’ health due to the expected heat in the morning.

After upsetting the United States in the semifinal, Canada is set to face Sweden in the women’s soccer final this morning (8 a.m. ET) in pursuit of a gold medal. Being guaranteed at least a silver, Canada is poised to improve from consecutive bronze medals in Rio 2016 and London 2012 regardless of today’s result. The final match received special attention in its leadup this week as kickoff was rescheduled from morning to evening. This followed requests from both women’s soccer teams as they expressed concerns for players’ health due to the expected heat in the morning. Andre De Grasse features again as Canadians race in three finals: Medals are up for grabs for Canadians in three athletics events this morning. At the same time as the women’s soccer match kickoff, Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed and Justin Knight will set off to seek the podium in the men’s 5000-m final (8:00 a.m. ET). Later on, Gabriela Debues-Stafford will compete in the women’s 1500-m (8:50 a.m. ET). Last but not least, Andre De Grasse is set to feature one last time in Tokyo as he leads the 4x100-m relay (9:50 a.m. ET) and aims to win a third medal of these Games after his 100-m bronze and 200-m gold.

Medals are up for grabs for Canadians in three athletics events this morning. At the same time as the women’s soccer match kickoff, Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed and Justin Knight will set off to seek the podium in the men’s 5000-m final (8:00 a.m. ET). Later on, Gabriela Debues-Stafford will compete in the women’s 1500-m (8:50 a.m. ET). Last but not least, Andre De Grasse is set to feature one last time in Tokyo as he leads the 4x100-m relay (9:50 a.m. ET) and aims to win a third medal of these Games after his 100-m bronze and 200-m gold. Catch up on the latest flurry of Canadian medals: In case you missed it, Canada won a bunch of medals in the last little while. Last night, Evan Dunfee claimed bronze in the men’s 50-kilometre race walk, the first medal won by Canada in the event. Before that, Damian Warner brought home Canada’s fifth gold in the decathlon, cyclist Lauriane Genest earned bronze in women’s keirin, and Laurence Vincent Lapointe won silver in the C-1 200-m canoe sprint.

In case you missed it, Canada won a bunch of medals in the last little while. Last night, Evan Dunfee claimed bronze in the men’s 50-kilometre race walk, the first medal won by Canada in the event. Before that, Damian Warner brought home Canada’s fifth gold in the decathlon, cyclist Lauriane Genest earned bronze in women’s keirin, and Laurence Vincent Lapointe won silver in the C-1 200-m canoe sprint. Other medal events to catch in the evening: Canada’s Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp play in the women’s golf final (5:30 p.m. ET) while Malindi Elmore, Dayna Pidhoresky, and Natasha Wodak feature in the women’s marathon (6:00 p.m. ET). Also, the United States takes on France in the men’s basketball final (10:30 p.m. ET).

OFF THE FIELD

Walkers slam IOC decision to scrap 50-kilometre race in Paris 2024: Race walkers on Friday slammed what they called a “terrible mistake” to remove the 50-km race from the Olympics and accused the “suits” behind the move of not communicating enough with the athletes. The 50-km distance has been part of the Games since 1936 but Friday’s race might have been the last at an Olympics. The event has been dropped from the schedule for Paris 2024 because there is no equivalent race for women.

Race walkers on Friday slammed what they called a “terrible mistake” to remove the 50-km race from the Olympics and accused the “suits” behind the move of not communicating enough with the athletes. The 50-km distance has been part of the Games since 1936 but Friday’s race might have been the last at an Olympics. The event has been dropped from the schedule for Paris 2024 because there is no equivalent race for women. German cycling director suspended for racist remarks: The governing body of cycling suspended a German official for the rest of the year on Friday for using a racist slur during the Olympic men’s time trial. The International Cycling Union said Patrick Moster accepted a ban through Dec. 31.

The governing body of cycling suspended a German official for the rest of the year on Friday for using a racist slur during the Olympic men’s time trial. The International Cycling Union said Patrick Moster accepted a ban through Dec. 31. Diversity and multiculturalism debate in Japan: The Olympics were supposed to showcase Japan’s growing ethnic diversity, but the Games have also dragged into the international spotlight a domestic debate about whether the country can be both multicultural and Japanese. Japan’s team is its biggest on record and most diverse, including nearly three dozen athletes of mixed parentage and reflecting a gradual but profound change in a still largely homogeneous country.

The Olympics were supposed to showcase Japan’s growing ethnic diversity, but the Games have also dragged into the international spotlight a domestic debate about whether the country can be both multicultural and Japanese. Japan’s team is its biggest on record and most diverse, including nearly three dozen athletes of mixed parentage and reflecting a gradual but profound change in a still largely homogeneous country. Two Belarus officials stripped of Games accreditation: Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya’s Tokyo Olympics have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. The sprinter said the two officials had told her the order to send her home came from “high up” in Belarus. Tsimanouskaya caused a furor on Sunday when refused to board a flight home and sought protection from Japanese police before seeking asylum in Poland, where she was reunited with her husband on Thursday.

Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow @globeandmail on Twitter for breaking news. Here are yesterday’s Olympic highlights in case you missed them.



Situation in Tokyo, by numbers



WHAT IS THE OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY IN TOKYO SO FAR?

So far, China has the most gold medals, 34, followed by the United States with 30 and Japan with 22. Canada has 5 gold, 5 silver, and 9 bronze.







JAPAN’S LATEST COVID-19 DATA



WHAT TIME IS IT IN TOKYO RIGHT NOW?

Olympic updates for Aug. 6

Men’s diving: Canada’s Nathan Zsombor-Murray put together an impressive six-dive performance in the preliminary round of the men’s 10-metre platform to punch his ticket to the semifinal.

Canada’s Nathan Zsombor-Murray put together an impressive six-dive performance in the preliminary round of the men’s 10-metre platform to punch his ticket to the semifinal. Women’s canoeing: Canadian canoe sprinters Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent qualified for the semifinal of the C-2 500 metres. Failing to advance directly to the semifinal after finishing third in their heat on Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway, they rebounded to win their quarterfinal in two minutes 2.259 seconds. The semifinal will take place Saturday.

Canadian canoe sprinters Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent qualified for the semifinal of the C-2 500 metres. Failing to advance directly to the semifinal after finishing third in their heat on Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway, they rebounded to win their quarterfinal in two minutes 2.259 seconds. The semifinal will take place Saturday. Women’s golf: Canada’s Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp featured in the third round of women’s golf. The final is taking place on Saturday.

The Olympic experience

Globe visual journalist Melissa Tait is in Tokyo capturing Canada’s athletes as they chase the podium.

Story continues below advertisement

In photos: Canada's Evan Dunfee race walks to bronze and other Tokyo Olympic highlights





From The Globe’s Olympic team

Japan excels in skateboarding at Tokyo Olympics, even as the orderly nation remains wary of an unruly sport

Nathan VanderKlippe writes that Japan is, suddenly and improbably, a skateboarding superpower. Much like Jamaicans have dominated sprinting, Japanese skaters have dominated the discipline. Now, Japan needs to sort out what to do with the attention the sport has received.

Japan has used strict laws and vigorous enforcement to maintain a meticulous social order. In the world’s biggest city, urban spaces are free of litter, jaywalking and the ills of disorderly conduct – a category that, for many in the country, includes skateboarding. Japan is by some measures demographically the world’s oldest country, and the grey-haired set doesn’t much like something that looks unruly.

Damian Warner wins gold in men’s decathlon at Tokyo, sets Olympic record

Mr. Warner bunted when asked if his gold now made him the greatest athlete alive, as is often said about decathletes. How about the king of the romantics? Because what else would you call it when you, a genuine hopeful as a hurdler or a high-jumper, decide you’re going to learn how to throw the javelin in your non-existent spare time. And the discus. And just for kicks, do a little pole vault.

None of these things will lead to a proper career, not unless you are very, very lucky (and good). But in order to find out if that’s possible, first you have to put in a decade or so of ridiculously hard work. Read Cathal Kelly’s full column here.

Keep up with the latest behind-the-scenes stories and images from the Olympics in our reporters’ notebook from Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympic events to watch tomorrow, Aug. 7

In the morning: Catch Canada’s Michael Foley and Derek Gee in the men’s madison cycling medal event (3:55 a.m. ET), Andrea Seccafien in the women’s 10000-m (6:45 a.m. ET), and Canada in the 4x400-m relay final (8:30 a.m. ET). The United States and Japan also play in the men’s baseball final (6:00 a.m. ET).

Catch Canada’s Michael Foley and Derek Gee in the men’s madison cycling medal event (3:55 a.m. ET), Andrea Seccafien in the women’s 10000-m (6:45 a.m. ET), and Canada in the 4x400-m relay final (8:30 a.m. ET). The United States and Japan also play in the men’s baseball final (6:00 a.m. ET). In the evening: Catch the men’s marathon (6:00 p.m. ET) and the women’s basketball final (10:30 p.m. ET).

Check the full Olympic schedule for the latest event times and competitors.

The Tokyo Olympics: Essential reads

Catch The Globe’s visual explainer to speed climbing, a new event at the Games.

Story continues below advertisement

What athletes and teams should Canadians look out for? Consult our guide.

How did Canada’s swimmers use data to get stronger? Grant Robertson and Timothy Moore explain.