Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s Damian Warner enters final leg of decathlon atop standings

Open this photo in gallery Damian Warner, of Canada, competes in the decathlon discus throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

OLYMPIC EVENTS FOR AUG. 5

Decathlon leader Damian Warner has gold within his grasp: Canada’s Damian Warner broke an Olympic decathlon record yesterday with a 13.46 second finish in the 110-metre hurdles. He finished third in discus throw, and cleared 4.90-metres in the pole vault. After eight events in the decathlon competition, Warner has a grip on first place, and the 31-year-old London, Ont., native is focused on steering it home for gold. After some career-best results Wednesday in the Tokyo Olympics, Warner (7,490 points) has a 221-point lead over Ashley Moloney of Australia (7,269), while fellow Canadian Pierce LePage sat third (7,175).

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse has added to his medal count in Tokyo with a gold medal in the 200-metre final. His first-place finish bests his result from Rio in 2016 when he won silver behind sprinting legend Usain Bolt. With Bolt retired, many saw De Grasse as the favourite to win this event, and he didn’t disappoint. What’s happening today: Women’s Pole Vault final (6 a.m. EDT), Men’s Decathlon Javelin (6:15 a.m. EDT), Women’s 4x400m relay race round 1 (6:25 a.m. EDT), Women’s Heptathlon (8:20 a.m. EDT), Men’s Decathlon 1500m final (8:40 a.m. EDT), Men’s 50km race walk final (4:30 p.m. EDT), Women’s Canoe Sprint C2 500m heats (8:30 p.m. EDT), Men’s Canoe Sprint C1 1000m heats (8:44 p.m. EDT), Women’s Canoe Sprint K4 500m heats (9:30 p.m. EDT), Men’s Canoe Sprint K4 500m heats (9:44 p.m. EDT), Women’s Soccer final Canada vs. Sweden (10 p.m. EDT)

OFF THE FIELD

The IOC isn’t aware of changes to the kickoff time for the women’s soccer final: The Canadian and Swedish women’s soccer teams have asked to avoid kicking off in the Olympic Stadium at 11 a.m. local time Friday as the forecast temperature at kickoff is around 31 C. IOC spokesman Mark Adams said he was “not aware of any changes in the schedule at this time.” Changes to the Olympic schedule involve the IOC, Tokyo officials, sports bodies like soccer’s FIFA and broadcasters.

Andre De Grasse’s gold medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics can finally put an end to the good-natured ribbing he’s gotten ever since his partner, Nia Ali, won a gold medal in the 100-metre hurdles at the 2019 world championships. Still, Ali said, the fact that her victory wasn’t in an Olympic competition inspires her now to “get back on the horse” after taking some time away from sport to have another child with De Grasse, their second together, a son born in May. Beverley De Grasse, Andre’s mother, was similarly elated by the news.

After Wednesday night’s triumph, no one will count out De Grasse any more. With five medals, he is already the most decorated Olympic sprinter in Canadian history. What more could he still achieve?

“I think Andre has another decade of sprinting in his body,” said Tony Sharpe, the former Olympic bronze-medal sprinter who is credited with discovering De Grasse at a high-school track meet in 2012. Because De Grasse turned professional after only one season running for the University of Southern California in the NCAA competitions, “he didn’t run a four-year college season,” Sharpe said, speaking to reporters at the news conference after Beverley De Grasse’s remarks. “That can put a lot of mileage on a sprinter. So, he’s got fairly fresh legs for a guy that’s winning Olympic gold already. I can anticipate that he should be around for another two or three Olympic cycles.”

