 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Daily guide

Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s swim team finishes Summer Games with sixth medal, Penny Oleksiak becomes the country’s most decorated Olympian

Plus, Andre De Grasse advances to the 100-metres final

Compiled by Globe staff
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's bronze-medal winning women's 4x100m medley relay team at the Tokyo Olympics on August 1, 2021. (From left) Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem, Maggie Mac Neil and Penny Oleksiak after the medal presentation at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. It's the seventh Olympic medal for Penny Oleksiak, making her the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all-time.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Latest Olympic highlights

OLYMPIC EVENTS FOR AUG. 1
  • Canada’s swim team finishes with more success: Canada’s swim team capped off their Tokyo Olympics with a sixth medal, this time winning the bronze medal in the women’s 4x100 medley relay. This made Penny Oleksiak, who earned her seventh Olympic medal despite injury challenges, Canada’s most decorated Olympian of all time. Other highlights in the team’s tremendous success in Tokyo, matching the six medals in Rio 2016, include Maggie Mac Neil’s gold and Kylie Masse’s two silver medals. The next Olympics in Paris are just over two years and 11 months away — and the momentum won’t stop for Canada’s swimmers, reports Rachel Brady.
  • Andre De Grasse qualifies for today’s 100-metres final: After posting a season-best 9.91 seconds and winning his heat race yesterday, Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse followed today with a second-place finish in his semifinal race with 9.98 seconds and will advance the the final (8:50 a.m. ET) later this morning. De Grasse won three medals at the 2016 Olympics, and will be looking to earn another today. According to Cathal Kelly, yesterday’s performance makes him a favourite to do so.
  • Other Canadians to watch today: This morning, Canada’s Django Lovett takes on the men’s high jump final (6:10 a.m. ET). Tonight, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes take on Spain in the last 16 of beach volleyball (8:00 p.m. ET).
OFF THE FIELD
  • COVID-19: An outdoor drinking party at the athletes village that broke rules designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 at the Games is being investigated, Tokyo Olympic officials said Sunday. The 11,000 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics were warned before the Games that drinking alcohol in groups was a breach of the so-called playbook rules intended to limit COVID-19 infections.
  • Simone Biles: Simone Biles is withdrawing from the event final for floor exercise at Tokyo. She has one event left that she’s qualified for, the beam. Biles will make a decision later this week on whether she’ll participate in the event. Biles withdrew from the team finals on Tuesday, citing mental health issues and a case of the ‘twisties’.

Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow @globeandmail on Twitter for breaking news. Here are yesterday’s Olympic highlights in case you missed them.


Situation in Tokyo, by numbers


WHAT IS THE OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY IN TOKYO SO FAR?



JAPAN’S LATEST COVID-19 DATA


WHAT TIME IS IT IN TOKYO RIGHT NOW?

(Return to top)


More Olympic updates for Aug. 1

  • Women’s sailing: Canada’s Sarah Douglas placed sixth overall in the final race of the women’s laser radial class, marking an all-time best finish for a Canadian in the event at the Olympics. The Canadian Press
  • Men’s golf: Canada’s Corey Conners finished 13th in the final round of men’s golf, while Mackenize Hughes places 50th. The Canadian Press
  • Women’s diving: Jennifer Abel’s wait for an individual Olympic medal continues after the Canadian diver finished eighth in the three-metre springboard final Sunday at Tokyo 2020. The Canadian Press
  • Women’s wrestling: Canadian defending wrestling gold medalist Erica Wiebe lost her opening bout Saturday and has been eliminated from the Tokyo Games. Wiebe dropped a 5-4 decision to Estonia’s Epp Mäe in the women’s 76-kilogram round-of-16 matchup.
  • Women’s basketball: After a 76-66 loss to Spain in women’s basketball Canada is on the brink of elimination. Ranked fourth in the world by FIBA, Canada needs a South Korean upset in that one to finish second in the group.

(Return to top)


The Olympic experience

Globe visual journalist Melissa Tait is in Tokyo capturing Canada’s athletes as they chase the podium.

Story continues below advertisement

In photos: Penny Oleksiak’s seventh Olympic medal and other highlights from Tokyo


From The Globe’s Olympic team

Novak Djokovic’s exit at the Tokyo Olympics reminds us that no outcome is guaranteed — even for the very best

“It’s not often you can see that you know exactly how one of the world’s greatest athletes is feeling. But as Novak Djokovic was hammer-throwing his raquet into the empty stands at the Ariake Tennis Centre, you recognized the look. He’d had right up to here with the pandemic Olympics,” opines Cathal Kelly. “Every Olympics teaches a few unique lessons. This one is telling the very, very best in the world to be careful what they put on their vision board. What should happen is not always what happens. And when you come in a bold-face name, stumbling here will become a major story.”

Keep up with the latest behind-the-scenes stories and images from the Olympics in our reporters’ notebook from Tokyo.

(Return to top)


Tokyo Olympic events to watch tomorrow, Aug. 2

  • In the morning: Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand, the first transgender athlete in Olympic history, competes at the women’s 87-kilogram weightlifting final (2:50 a.m. ET). Also, Canada’s women’s soccer team takes on the United States in the semifinal (4:00 a.m. ET).

Check the full Olympic schedule for the latest event times and competitors.

(Return to top)


The Tokyo Olympics: Essential reads

Read a visual explainer on speed climbing, a new addition to the Olympics.

What athletes and teams should Canadians look out for? Consult our guide.

How did Canada’s swimmers use data to get stronger? Grant Robertson and Timothy Moore explain.

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies