Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s swim team finishes Summer Games with sixth medal, Penny Oleksiak becomes the country’s most decorated Olympian

Open this photo in gallery Canada's bronze-medal winning women's 4x100m medley relay team at the Tokyo Olympics on August 1, 2021. (From left) Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem, Maggie Mac Neil and Penny Oleksiak after the medal presentation at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. It's the seventh Olympic medal for Penny Oleksiak, making her the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all-time. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Canada's swim team finishes with more success: Canada's swim team capped off their Tokyo Olympics with a sixth medal, this time winning the bronze medal in the women's 4x100 medley relay. This made Penny Oleksiak, who earned her seventh Olympic medal despite injury challenges, Canada's most decorated Olympian of all time. Other highlights in the team's tremendous success in Tokyo, matching the six medals in Rio 2016, include Maggie Mac Neil's gold and Kylie Masse's two silver medals. The next Olympics in Paris are just over two years and 11 months away — and the momentum won't stop for Canada's swimmers, reports Rachel Brady.

Andre De Grasse qualifies for today's 100-metres final: After posting a season-best 9.91 seconds and winning his heat race yesterday, Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse followed today with a second-place finish in his semifinal race with 9.98 seconds and will advance the the final (8:50 a.m. ET) later this morning. De Grasse won three medals at the 2016 Olympics, and will be looking to earn another today. According to Cathal Kelly, yesterday's performance makes him a favourite to do so.

Other Canadians to watch today: This morning, Canada's Django Lovett takes on the men's high jump final (6:10 a.m. ET). Tonight, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes take on Spain in the last 16 of beach volleyball (8:00 p.m. ET).

COVID-19: An outdoor drinking party at the athletes village that broke rules designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 at the Games is being investigated, Tokyo Olympic officials said Sunday. The 11,000 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics were warned before the Games that drinking alcohol in groups was a breach of the so-called playbook rules intended to limit COVID-19 infections.

Simone Biles: Simone Biles is withdrawing from the event final for floor exercise at Tokyo. She has one event left that she's qualified for, the beam. Biles will make a decision later this week on whether she'll participate in the event. Biles withdrew from the team finals on Tuesday, citing mental health issues and a case of the 'twisties'.

Women's sailing: Canada's Sarah Douglas placed sixth overall in the final race of the women's laser radial class, marking an all-time best finish for a Canadian in the event at the Olympics.

Men's golf: Canada's Corey Conners finished 13th in the final round of men's golf, while Mackenize Hughes places 50th.

Women's diving: Jennifer Abel's wait for an individual Olympic medal continues after the Canadian diver finished eighth in the three-metre springboard final Sunday at Tokyo 2020.

Women's wrestling: Canadian defending wrestling gold medalist Erica Wiebe lost her opening bout Saturday and has been eliminated from the Tokyo Games. Wiebe dropped a 5-4 decision to Estonia's Epp Mäe in the women's 76-kilogram round-of-16 matchup.

Women's basketball: After a 76-66 loss to Spain in women's basketball Canada is on the brink of elimination. Ranked fourth in the world by FIBA, Canada needs a South Korean upset in that one to finish second in the group.



Globe visual journalist Melissa Tait is in Tokyo capturing Canada’s athletes as they chase the podium.

Canadian women's 4x100 medley relay bronze medal winners – making Penny Oleksiak the most decorated Canadian Olympic athlete.

(l-r) Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem, Maggie Mac Neil, Penny Oleksiak. #tokyo2020 @globeandmail https://t.co/c0fHjmTfyy pic.twitter.com/NyWrtDjY0j — 🚀Melissa Tait (@meltait) August 1, 2021

In photos: Penny Oleksiak’s seventh Olympic medal and other highlights from Tokyo





Novak Djokovic’s exit at the Tokyo Olympics reminds us that no outcome is guaranteed — even for the very best

“It’s not often you can see that you know exactly how one of the world’s greatest athletes is feeling. But as Novak Djokovic was hammer-throwing his raquet into the empty stands at the Ariake Tennis Centre, you recognized the look. He’d had right up to here with the pandemic Olympics,” opines Cathal Kelly. “Every Olympics teaches a few unique lessons. This one is telling the very, very best in the world to be careful what they put on their vision board. What should happen is not always what happens. And when you come in a bold-face name, stumbling here will become a major story.”

Keep up with the latest behind-the-scenes stories and images from the Olympics in our reporters' notebook from Tokyo.

In the morning: Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand, the first transgender athlete in Olympic history, competes at the women’s 87-kilogram weightlifting final (2:50 a.m. ET). Also, Canada’s women’s soccer team takes on the United States in the semifinal (4:00 a.m. ET).

Check the full Olympic schedule for the latest event times and competitors.

