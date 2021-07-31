Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s women swimmers go for sixth medal in the pool tonight

Open this photo in gallery Kayla Sanchez of Canada celebrates after winning their heat in the women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay on July 30, 2021. CARL RECINE/Reuters

COVID-19: As COVID-19 cases in Tokyo surged to a record high of 4,058 on Saturday, Olympic organizers said they revoked accreditation of a Games-related person or people for leaving the athletes’ village for sightseeing. Also, Tokyo Olympics organizers said they were trying to improve conditions for athletes quarantined at the Games, following complaints over a lack of air, food and basic necessities while in isolation.

Anime fans: As Canada's Sarah Pavan faces the world on the beach volleyball court in Tokyo, she's garnering support from an unexpected demographic: fans of Japanese animation. She has tapped into a community of anime enthusiasts through her YouTube channel.

Sexual Misconduct: Alen Hadzic, an alternate on the U.S. Olympic fencing team who is accused of sexual misconduct, has been ostracized in Tokyo and prevented from staying in the Olympic Village. On Friday, his teammates protested his presence. During introductions for the team épée competition, three U.S. fencers wore pink masks in support of sexual assault victims, while Hadzic was left wearing a black one.

Alen Hadzic, an alternate on the U.S. Olympic fencing team who is accused of sexual misconduct, has been ostracized in Tokyo and prevented from staying in the Olympic Village. On Friday, his teammates protested his presence. During introductions for the team épée competition, three U.S. fencers wore pink masks in support of sexual assault victims, while Hadzic was left wearing a black one. Mental health: In pursuit of a Tokyo Olympic gold, American boxer Keyshawn Davis spoke on the mental health challenges athletes have to face, including his own. The conversation on athletes’ mental health was sparked this week following American gymnast Simone Biles withdrawals from Olympic events, most recently the vault and uneven bars at Tokyo.

Men’s weightlifting: Placing fourth, Canada’s Boady Santavy fell just short of a medal in the 96-kilogram weighlifting category.

Placing fourth, Canada’s Boady Santavy fell just short of a medal in the 96-kilogram weighlifting category. Men’s golf: Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners are tied for 17th at 7-under par after three rounds at the Olympic men’s golf tournament.

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners are tied for 17th at 7-under par after three rounds at the Olympic men’s golf tournament. Women’s diving: There will only be one Canadian, Jennifer Abel, in Sunday’s three-metre springboard final after a costly mistake by Pamela Ware in Saturday’s semifinal.

There will only be one Canadian, Jennifer Abel, in Sunday’s three-metre springboard final after a costly mistake by Pamela Ware in Saturday’s semifinal. Women’s boxing: Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault was defeated by the more experienced Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands in the women’s middleweight quarterfinal.

Globe visual journalist Melissa Tait is in Tokyo capturing Canada’s athletes as they chase the podium.

At Tokyo Olympics of 1964, Canadian athletes took steps toward a revolution for women

Today, Team Canada’s women are dominating the podium. The last time Canadians were in Tokyo, gender barriers abounded in sport, and the country was an Olympic weakling. After that, everything changed, writes Nathan VanderKlippe. In many ways, the legacy of Canada’s 1964 Olympians came not in Tokyo, but in the ensuing decades of advocacy, leadership and admonitions against sexist language that reconfigured the architecture of sport in Canada – and the place of women in it.

From harassment to mental health, female athletes at the Tokyo Olympics bring important issues to the forefront

With no fans at the Tokyo Olympics, the stadiums don’t roar. They echo. For those few in attendance, the disinfection stations at every juncture are a physical manifestation of what organizers want these Games to be: sterile. But in stripping away the pageantry, the pandemic has laid bare some of what lies below the surface of sport. Without spectators to drown them out, the noise has come from the athletes themselves. What has resulted has been an Olympics that has become consequential in ways far beyond the field of competition. Read Nathan VanderKlippe’s full story here.

There’s a doping problem at the Olympics and it’s only getting worse

“The larger problem is a complete lack of faith in testing. It’s difficult under the best of circumstances because, technologically, the cheaters are always ahead of the enforcers,” opines Cathal Kelly. “Now the pandemic has considerably worsened the problem. With limited ability to travel and new excuses to avoid co-operating, testing dropped by nearly half in 2020. If you’ve always wondered if what it would be like to bench press a refrigerator and operate heavy machinery for a living, 2020 was your year to do it.”

Early in the morning : Follow Canada’s Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes as they take on Spain in the last 16 of beach volleyball (12 a.m. ET). Also, Jennifer Abel looks for another diving medal for Canada in women’s 3m springboard (2 a.m. ET).

: Follow Canada’s Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes as they take on Spain in the last 16 of beach volleyball (12 a.m. ET). Also, Jennifer Abel looks for another diving medal for Canada in women’s 3m springboard (2 a.m. ET). Later in the morning: Don’t miss Andre De Grasse in the men’s 100 metres semifinal (6:15 a.m. ET) and potentially in the final (8:50 a.m. ET).

