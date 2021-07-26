Tokyo Olympics: Canadian judoka Jessica Klimkait wins bronze medal

Open this photo in gallery Jessica Klimkai against Kaja Kajzer of Slovenia at the Nippon Budokan at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Latest Olympic updates

OLYMPIC EVENTS FOR JULY 26

OFF THE FIELD

Weather: Olympic organizers say there is no plan to reschedule any more events due to the tropical storm headed toward the main Japanese island of Honshu. Only rowing and archery events have been moved.

Olympic organizers say there is no plan to reschedule any more events due to the tropical storm headed toward the main Japanese island of Honshu. Only rowing and archery events have been moved. Uniforms: The official Olympic broadcaster’s CEO said that coverage of the Games will focus only on athletes’ performances and adopt a more gender-neutral approach to filming, after criticism of the strict rules for women’s uniforms exposes double-standards.

The official Olympic broadcaster’s CEO said that coverage of the Games will focus only on athletes’ performances and adopt a more gender-neutral approach to filming, after criticism of the strict rules for women’s uniforms exposes double-standards. Politics: As the Olympics get under way, support for Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga fell to its lowest point since he took office in September 2020. The PM’s dream scenario was to contain COVID-19, host a successful Olympic Games and then call a general election – a plan that’s been upended by surging COVID-19 cases.

As the Olympics get under way, support for Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga fell to its lowest point since he took office in September 2020. The PM’s dream scenario was to contain COVID-19, host a successful Olympic Games and then call a general election – a plan that’s been upended by surging COVID-19 cases. COVID-19: The Dutch rowing team has agreed to isolation measures after positive COVID-19 tests after one of its athletes, a coach and a staff member have all tested positive for COVID-19. The last official count of COVID-19 cases linked to the Games was 137.

Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow @globeandmail on Twitter for breaking news.



Situation in Tokyo, by numbers



WHAT IS THE OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY IN TOKYO SO FAR?







JAPAN’S LATEST COVID-19 DATA



WHAT TIME IS IT IN TOKYO RIGHT NOW?

Olympic highlights for July 26



In photos: Canada's first gold medal and other highlights

Maggie Mac Neil has won Canada’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 100m butterfly. Catch up on her race and other key moments from the pool, with Summer McIntosh coming fourth in the women’s 400m freestyle and a flurry of Olympic records set in back-to-back heats. The Globe and Mail

At the Olympics, women street skateboarders like Annie Guglia demonstrate the possibility of broader change

“But the introduction of the women’s event in particular marks a cultural shift — not merely from the staid world of traditional Olympic disciplines, but also toward the kind of culturally inclusive environment organizers have said they want. If the advent of skateboarding was pioneering for Olympics athletics, the addition of women’s skateboarding in particular suggested the possibility of broader change at the Games.” -Nathan VanderKlippe

Story continues below advertisement

Skylar Park planning ahead for next Olympics after elimination from Tokyo Games in Taekwando

Skylar Park of Winnipeg fell to Taiwan’s Chai-Ling Lo after reaching the women’s taekwondo quarter-final. Park bested Australia’s Stacey Hymer to advance to this stage in the competition. The highly-touted 22-year-old from Winnipeg – ranked number three in the world in her 57-kg weight class – spoke through tears on Sunday after losing out in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Tokyo Olympic events to watch tomorrow, July 27

Swimming: Watch for Penny Oleksiak and Summer McIntosh of Team Canada at the women’s 200-metre freestyle events.

Watch for Penny Oleksiak and Summer McIntosh of Team Canada at the women’s 200-metre freestyle events. Gymnastics: It will be a big day for Simone Biles, one of the stars of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, at the women’s team final.

Check the full Olympic schedule for the latest event times and competitors.

The Tokyo Olympics: Essential reads

Read behind-the-scenes moments from our team on the ground at the Tokyo Olympics.

What athletes and teams should Canadians look out for? Consult our guide.

How did Canada’s swimmers use data to get stronger? Grant Robertson and Timothy Moore explain.