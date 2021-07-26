Tokyo Olympics: Canadian judoka Jessica Klimkait wins bronze medal

Latest Olympic updates
OLYMPIC EVENTS FOR JULY 26
- Judo: Jessica Klimkait, a 24-year-old from Whitby, Ont. lost to Sarah Leonie Cysique of France in the semi-finals of the women’s under-57 kilogram category this morning, but subsequently won the bronze medal against Kaja Kajzer of Slovenia.
- Boxing: Montreal’s Caroline Veyre advances to the boxing quarterfinals with a dominant performance Croatia’s Nikolina Cacic. Veyre will take on Italian Irma Testa in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
- Basketball: The Canada women’s basketball team’s fell 72-68 in their first match of the games against Serbia. Canada will play South Korea in the second group stage match on Thursday.
- Beach volleyball: Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan beat the Germans 2-0 after the same result against the Netherlands. They play Switzerland next.
- Softball: Canada’s women’s team defeated Italy 8-1 in its final round-robin play. Despite falling to Japan in their previous match, Canada has a spot in the bronze-medal match.
- Swimming: Canada’s women swimmers had a big weekend in the pool. Maggie Mac Neil won her second medal of the games – Canada’s first gold medal – in the 100 m butterfly. Summer McIntosh came 4th in the 400 m freestyle final soon after, setting a new Canadian record. And Kylie Masse came first in her semi-final heat, so she’ll compete for gold in the 100 m backstroke today.
- Skateboarding: Japan’s Nishiya won Olympic gold in women’s street skateboarding, while Rayssa Leal of Brazil won silver. Both are only 13 years old.
OFF THE FIELD
- Weather: Olympic organizers say there is no plan to reschedule any more events due to the tropical storm headed toward the main Japanese island of Honshu. Only rowing and archery events have been moved.
- Uniforms: The official Olympic broadcaster’s CEO said that coverage of the Games will focus only on athletes’ performances and adopt a more gender-neutral approach to filming, after criticism of the strict rules for women’s uniforms exposes double-standards.
- Politics: As the Olympics get under way, support for Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga fell to its lowest point since he took office in September 2020. The PM’s dream scenario was to contain COVID-19, host a successful Olympic Games and then call a general election – a plan that’s been upended by surging COVID-19 cases.
- COVID-19: The Dutch rowing team has agreed to isolation measures after positive COVID-19 tests after one of its athletes, a coach and a staff member have all tested positive for COVID-19. The last official count of COVID-19 cases linked to the Games was 137.
Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow @globeandmail on Twitter for breaking news.
WHAT IS THE OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY IN TOKYO SO FAR?
JAPAN’S LATEST COVID-19 DATA
WHAT TIME IS IT IN TOKYO RIGHT NOW?
Olympic highlights for July 26
In photos: Canada's first gold medal and other highlights
At the Olympics, women street skateboarders like Annie Guglia demonstrate the possibility of broader change
“But the introduction of the women’s event in particular marks a cultural shift — not merely from the staid world of traditional Olympic disciplines, but also toward the kind of culturally inclusive environment organizers have said they want. If the advent of skateboarding was pioneering for Olympics athletics, the addition of women’s skateboarding in particular suggested the possibility of broader change at the Games.” -Nathan VanderKlippe
Skylar Park planning ahead for next Olympics after elimination from Tokyo Games in Taekwando
Skylar Park of Winnipeg fell to Taiwan’s Chai-Ling Lo after reaching the women’s taekwondo quarter-final. Park bested Australia’s Stacey Hymer to advance to this stage in the competition. The highly-touted 22-year-old from Winnipeg – ranked number three in the world in her 57-kg weight class – spoke through tears on Sunday after losing out in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Tokyo Olympic events to watch tomorrow, July 27
- Swimming: Watch for Penny Oleksiak and Summer McIntosh of Team Canada at the women’s 200-metre freestyle events.
- Gymnastics: It will be a big day for Simone Biles, one of the stars of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, at the women’s team final.
Check the full Olympic schedule for the latest event times and competitors.
The Tokyo Olympics: Essential reads
Read behind-the-scenes moments from our team on the ground at the Tokyo Olympics.
What athletes and teams should Canadians look out for? Consult our guide.
How did Canada’s swimmers use data to get stronger? Grant Robertson and Timothy Moore explain.
Your Globe
Build your personal news feed
- Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
- Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.