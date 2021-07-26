 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Daily guide

Tokyo Olympics: Canadian judoka Jessica Klimkait wins bronze medal

Meanwhile, Montreal’s Caroline Veyre advances to the boxing quarterfinals after a dominant performance

Compiled by Globe staff
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jessica Klimkai against Kaja Kajzer of Slovenia at the Nippon Budokan at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Latest Olympic updates

OLYMPIC EVENTS FOR JULY 26
OFF THE FIELD
  • Weather: Olympic organizers say there is no plan to reschedule any more events due to the tropical storm headed toward the main Japanese island of Honshu. Only rowing and archery events have been moved.
  • Uniforms: The official Olympic broadcaster’s CEO said that coverage of the Games will focus only on athletes’ performances and adopt a more gender-neutral approach to filming, after criticism of the strict rules for women’s uniforms exposes double-standards.
  • Politics: As the Olympics get under way, support for Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga fell to its lowest point since he took office in September 2020. The PM’s dream scenario was to contain COVID-19, host a successful Olympic Games and then call a general election – a plan that’s been upended by surging COVID-19 cases.
  • COVID-19: The Dutch rowing team has agreed to isolation measures after positive COVID-19 tests after one of its athletes, a coach and a staff member have all tested positive for COVID-19. The last official count of COVID-19 cases linked to the Games was 137.

Get the Olympic highlights in your inbox every day with our newsletter, or follow @globeandmail on Twitter for breaking news.


Situation in Tokyo, by numbers


WHAT IS THE OLYMPIC MEDAL TALLY IN TOKYO SO FAR?



JAPAN’S LATEST COVID-19 DATA


WHAT TIME IS IT IN TOKYO RIGHT NOW?

(Return to top)


Olympic highlights for July 26


In photos: Canada's first gold medal and other highlights

Maggie Mac Neil has won Canada’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 100m butterfly. Catch up on her race and other key moments from the pool, with Summer McIntosh coming fourth in the women’s 400m freestyle and a flurry of Olympic records set in back-to-back heats. The Globe and Mail
At the Olympics, women street skateboarders like Annie Guglia demonstrate the possibility of broader change

“But the introduction of the women’s event in particular marks a cultural shift — not merely from the staid world of traditional Olympic disciplines, but also toward the kind of culturally inclusive environment organizers have said they want. If the advent of skateboarding was pioneering for Olympics athletics, the addition of women’s skateboarding in particular suggested the possibility of broader change at the Games.” -Nathan VanderKlippe

Story continues below advertisement

Skylar Park planning ahead for next Olympics after elimination from Tokyo Games in Taekwando

Skylar Park of Winnipeg fell to Taiwan’s Chai-Ling Lo after reaching the women’s taekwondo quarter-final. Park bested Australia’s Stacey Hymer to advance to this stage in the competition. The highly-touted 22-year-old from Winnipeg – ranked number three in the world in her 57-kg weight class – spoke through tears on Sunday after losing out in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

(Return to top)


Tokyo Olympic events to watch tomorrow, July 27

  • Swimming: Watch for Penny Oleksiak and Summer McIntosh of Team Canada at the women’s 200-metre freestyle events.
  • Gymnastics: It will be a big day for Simone Biles, one of the stars of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, at the women’s team final.

Check the full Olympic schedule for the latest event times and competitors.

(Return to top)


The Tokyo Olympics: Essential reads

Read behind-the-scenes moments from our team on the ground at the Tokyo Olympics.

What athletes and teams should Canadians look out for? Consult our guide.

How did Canada’s swimmers use data to get stronger? Grant Robertson and Timothy Moore explain.

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies